Best Prime Day headphones deals 2022: Save on AirPods, Bose, Sony and more

Our picks of the best Prime Day headphones deals cover the full spectrum of wearable audio, from the best noise-cancelling headphones with plush over-ear designs to the smallest of wireless earbuds.

Don’t wait too long, though, as headphones deals are often among the most popular Prime Day deals in Amazon's annual sales event.

Read on for our curated deal picks

Best Prime Day headphones deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. These AirPods are on sale for $449, but keep in mind they've been as low as $429 before.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, the Beats Studio3 are on sale at Amazon for $199, which is 43% off the original price. In our Beats Studio3 review (opens in new tab), we said they offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo3: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you (especially now they're on sale.) A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick for value-conscious shoppers.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones around, the WH-1000XM4 produces a great sound, offers awesome battery life and features powerful ANC. This is one of the best offers we've seen on these headphones, so grab them now while you can!

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: was $199 now $68 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Offering the essential Sony headphone experience for less, you get a lot of battery life and good sound quality for your money with the WH-CH710N. It also features Sony's highly effective noise-canceling technology; ANC in general is a rarity at this price.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB900N: was $248 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you don't have the cash to afford the WH-1000XM4 or XM5, then here's a good alternative from Sony itself. In addition to broadly similar styling, the WH-XB900N gets you touch controls, ANC and customizable EQ via a companion app. It's $49 off right now, but has been as low as $118 in previous sales events.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The only offputting aspect of the Bose 700 is its high list price, but that's massively reduced here. Bose's top pair of wireless cans has even better noise cancellation than that of the WH-1000XM4, not to mention clear microphones for voice calls and excellent overall sound quality. However, the Bose 700 has been as low as $229 in the past, so this might be one to watch and wait on.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $255 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones is one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. Stylish and comfortable to wear, the headphones deliver one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice QuietComfort 45 headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review (opens in new tab) we said these 'phones are a must for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation for a cheaper price than the Bose 700. The QC 45s are now at their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 45H: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Despite its budget-friendly price, this pair of on-ear headphones offers the sound quality you want in a svelte package. It also manages the longest battery life of any set of headphones on this page, making it ideal for long trips away from the charger.

(opens in new tab) Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Philips H9505 Hybrid ANC headphones offer great value for money. With high quality sound, seamless bluetooth pairing, touch controls, and strong noise canceling, they provide everything you could want from a pair of noise canceling headphones.

Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

(opens in new tab) New AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $169. That's $80 off and the lowest price right now. (Though keep in mind they've been even cheaper before). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $89. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day headphones deal gets you one of the best wireless earbuds on the market for a bargain price that matches its lowest ever figure. The Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Android and Apple ecosystems, featuring IPX4 water resistance rating, sweat resistance and a built-in microphone.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: was $279 now $198 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds before Prime Day then look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded these 4.5 stars in our review (opens in new tab) and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features" — and right now they're close to their lowest ever price.



(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds deliver stellar noise cancellation along with a Transparency Mode so you get to decide how much of the outside world you want to hear. You also get a comfy fit, high-fidelity sound, sweat- and water resistance and up to 6 hours of battery life. This is the lowest price ever and a great Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is a respectable pair of fitness-focused earbuds, especially if you want Bose-quality sound without splashing out on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. The Sport Earbuds manage a secure fit, while IPX4 protects against sweat during workouts.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. This Prime Day deal cuts them down by $30.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds 2: was $119 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Buds 2 is only a few weeks old but it's joining in the Prime Day festivities all the same. And this is a very attractive price considering Amazon's earbuds feature full active noise cancellation and a nicely balanced sound signature.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX Plus: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sennheiser CX Plus are some of our favorite earbuds thanks to their rich sound quality, and intuitive controls. They've also got good battery life and some decent ANC. It's a shame they can't be charged wirelessly, but they're still great value at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $121 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

You won't find a cheaper pair of noise-cancelling Samsung earbuds than this. The Galaxy Buds Live are on offer in red, white, and black, so give it a look if you want something more advanced than the Galaxy Buds Plus.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 120TWS: was $99 now $60 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with a 5.8mm driver for a solid bass performance. With 16 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t: was $229 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Jabra's latest true pair of wireless earbuds punches above its weight, with a powerful sound and effective ANC. The manufacturer also put a lot of work into making the buds feel more premium and more easily customizable, making it a great purchase at this price.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Indy: was $84 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've got a very limited budget, the Skullcandy Indy could be for you. This dirt-cheap set of wireless earbuds delivers impressive water protection, touch controls and the company's trademark bass-first sound. You can pick from mint, black, red and indigo colors.

