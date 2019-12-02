The best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2019

Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing, which means that some of the best TV sales of the year are happening right now. We're seeing killer Cyber Monday deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, as well as sales from the major TV makers.

To help you save time and money in your shopping quest, we're curating the best Cyber Monday TV deals right here, and updating regularly so that you know which sales are simply too good to pass up.

Walmart has some of the best TV deals around, including savings of up to $2,000 on Samsung QLED TVs. We're also seeing discounts on big-screen sets all the way up to 75 inches with prices crashing below $600. And you can even snag a 50-inch 4K set for under $200.

If you're on the hunt for a great TV deal this Cyber Monday, here are the best TV deals happening now.

Top 5 Cyber Monday TV deals now

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $189 @ Walmart

One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $189. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

TCL 65" 4K UHD Roku TV: was $1,199 now $549 @ Amazon

The TCL 5-Series Roku TV delivers a great smart TV experience and solid picture quality in an affordable design that still boasts Dolby Vision for great HDR and plenty of ports and features. Get it for 54% off right now in this great Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV deals: Free Echo dot w/purchase @ Best Buy

Best Buy has put all of its Fire TVs on sale in a wide range of sizes from Insignia and Toshiba. And you can get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) with purchase. View Deal

TCL 75" 4 Series 4K HDR TV with Roku: was $899 now $599

TCL's TVs offer excellent value, and this 75-inch, 4K 4 Series set with Roku is a perfect example. Not only are you getting a massive panel, but the picture quality is quite good, too, especially at $300 off for Cyber Monday (which is the lowest price ever).View Deal

Samsung 6 Series 4K TV (70-inch): was $899 now $549

It's a massive screen with massive savings. This 70-inch smart TV will let you watch all your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events in gorgeous 4K resolution. Thanks to all the built-in apps, your multimedia options are almost limitless.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 65" 4K QLED TV: was $2,799 now $1,597 @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TV gets a makeover as The Frame, which hangs on the wall like artwork while still giving you all of the superb quality and smart features of other QLED models. Get yours for $1,200 off.View Deal

Sony 55" A8G 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony's OLED TVs are some of the best you can buy, putting fantastic picture quality alongside the excellent Android TV interface. Get the feature-rich, high-performance Bravia A8G for the lowest price yet. Grab it for $300 off at Best Buy.View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $350 now $249 @ Amazon

Get the 50-inch version of our favorite Amazon Fire smart TV for less. The Fire Edition TV features built-in Alexa smarts, with Prime Video, hundreds of apps and strong performance. Snag it now for $549 at Amazon.View Deal

LG 65" UM6900 4K Smart TV: was $599 now $479 @ Best Buy

LG's 65-inch UM6900 is an awesome 4K TV, and now it's selling for under $500. Get full HDR support, including Dolby Vision, along with plenty of ports, hundreds of apps and LG's webOS smarts. Save $120 at Best Buy.View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K HDR TV: was $499 now $228 @ Walmart

The Samsung UN43NU6900 gives you a 43-inch smart TV with full 4K resolution and HDR picture. With Samsung's smart TV platform, you'll get a Universal Guide and a dashboard for all of your smart home devices. Save $272 as Walmart slashes prices for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X800G 4K TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

Sony's 55-inch X800G series TV has a lot going for it, including a 4K resolution, HDR picture, the sleek Android TV OS and four HDMI ports, which should be enough for any game consoles or streaming players you choose to hook up. Best Buy has it for $300 off!View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $2,000 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are the best LCD TVs you can get, thanks to quantum dot enhancement for brighter, more vivid colors. Walamrt has a huge sale, with prices starting as low as $497 and savings of up to $2,000 off regular prices.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 75” 4K HDR Smart TV: was $2,300 now $1,498 @ Amazon

Managing up to 1,200 nits of brightness and sporting over 8 million pixels for a crisp 4K Ultra HD display, Vizio's P-Series Quantum 75" Class 4K HDR Smart TV is as top-of-the-line as it gets.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals buying tips

We usually recommend buying a TV with 4K resolution, since it's the current standard, and will serve you well for old and new content alike. Lower resolution TVs may be inexpensive, but a 720p set will have worse resolution than you have on your phone, and 1080p is on the way out.

Stick to smart TVs , since nearly all current TVs include connected apps and smart features — giving you everything from free content to cable-free premium content, and compatibility with a whole house full of smart gadgets.

It's also a good time to bone up on some of the basics of current TV technology. The difference between OLED and QLED , for example, can not only deliver different picture quality, it can also mean a price difference of hundreds of dollars. And features like high-dynamic range (HDR) support and HDMI 2.1 connectivity are premium touches that are worth paying a little extra for. The best Black Friday TV deals won't just have low prices, but great overall value.

And watch for sales on bundle deals. The holidays are a great time to score a TV that comes with extras like HDMI cables, wall mounts or even soundbars , often for less than the regular price of the TV alone.