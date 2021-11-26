Best Black Friday headphones deals: AirPods Pro, Sony WH-1000XM4 and more

Black Friday headphones deals are here, and we're seeing some of the best sales of the year across all the major brands, including Apple, Sony and Bose.

The big sales event is bringing more discounts that we can count. In fact, we've already spotted epic discounts on everything from the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds that's on sale for $99 at Amazon to the iconic Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $101 off the original price.

And the AirPods Pro are also on sale for just $159 at Walmart, though stock is coming in and out. There are plenty more Black Friday headphones deals, so take a look below for the best offers available. Do keep in mind that the demand is high today, so make sure to act fast while the stock is there.

Top 5 Black Friday headphones deals today

Best Black Friday headphones deals to shop right now

Wireless over-ear headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon LOWEST PRICE EVER Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice: We chose the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones as the best overall in our headphones roundup, and for good reason. The sound quality and level of noise cancellation is top-notch, they have intuitive touch controls, and the battery lasts for an impressive 30 hours even with ANC on. Currently priced at $248 for either the silver model, they're an absolute steal.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. The headphones are on sale for $429, which is $120 off and their lowest price ever.

Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Jabra Elite 85h: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

With their powerful noise cancellation and record-breaking 36-hour battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. At $100 off, it's one of the best headphone deals you'll find if you're looking for solid performance.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones is one of the best pairs of noise-cancelling headphones you can buy now. Stylish and comfortable to wear, the headphones deliver one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around. Even better, they're now $170 off (Black only) and at the lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 headphones is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, it delivers one of the best noise-cancelling experiences around. Even better, it's now on sale for the first time ever.

Wireless earbud deals

AirPods 3rd gen 2021: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon AirPods 3rd gen 2021: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 2021 are now here, and they've already had a discount just weeks after they went on sale! Admittedly the discount is shy, but we expect Black Friday headphones deals to take at least $15 off them as the sales season goes on. If that happens, you won't want to miss out, as the third-gen AirPods now offer Spatial Audio, a longer battery and IPX4 sweat and water resistance, among other new features.

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

The 2019 Apple AirPods feature a faster chip and longer talk time than the first-gen AirPods. If you're not willing to commit to a higher price tag of the AirPods Pro, this pair of earbuds is the one for you. For a limited time, they're $44 off at Amazon, so make sure to act fast, while the deal is still active.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Apple's AirPods Pro are now on sale, saving you a total of $79. These premium earbuds are perfect for everyday use as well as exercise. The AirPods Pro offers active noise cancelling, water- and sweat resistance, and comes with a wireless charging case.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancellng Earbuds deliver stellar noise cancellation along with a Transparency Mode so you get to decide how much of the outside world you want to hear. You also get a comfy fit, high-fidelity sound, sweat- and water resistance and up to 6 hours of battery life. This is the lowest price ever and a great Black Friday deal.



Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $167 @ Amazon Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $167 @ Amazon

This deal takes 20% off the original price, saving you $42 in total on the Jabra Elite Active 75t, one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Arguably, these wireless earbuds even beat Apple's latest 3rd gen AirPods. This offers brings the Jabra Elite Active 75t down to the lowest price ever too.

Powerbeats Wireless Earphones: was $149 now $149 @ Walmart Powerbeats Wireless Earphones: was $149 now $149 @ Walmart

With these earphones, your morning run will be enhanced thanks to their outstanding audio quality. Rivalling Apple's Airpods, the Powerbeats deliver pure sound reproduction, enhanced clarity and improved dynamic range. And you can easily pair it with your preferred Apple device, thanks to the pre-installed Apple H1 headphone chip.

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal takes around 25% off the original price, saving you nearly $50 in total. The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a 9-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance and a comfortable yet stylish design.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

In today’s Black Friday Amazon sale, you can get $50 off the Beats Studio Buds in the black, white and red colorway. The Beats have a battery life of up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. This is the lowest we’ve ever seen these headphones, so now is a good time to buy.