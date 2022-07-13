Beats Fit Pro just dropped to lowest price ever in Prime Day deal

Prime Day deals are upon us, so it's time to reward yourself with some great savings on tech. And if you're looking to buy a pair of noise cancelling earbuds for working out, this Beats Fit Pro deal is for you.

Right now the Beats Fit Pro are now on sale for just $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $40 off and the lowest price we've seen. This is a great deal for one of the best noise cancelling headphones around.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also offer 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

Featuring active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and the sound quality Beats are known for, the Beats Fit Pro are certainly among the best wireless earbuds on the market, especially for use when working out.

In our Beats Fit Pro review (opens in new tab), we praised their comfortable and secure design, as well as their great call quality, audio performance and battery life. While these headphones will work best with Apple products, where the full range of H1 features can be used, they can also be paired with other Bluetooth devices, and there is an app for using with Android phones.

At $40 off the usual price, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Beats Fit Pro, meaning now is a great time to buy these headphones.

If you're like to save even more, check out our Prime Day deals page for a range of discounts on everything from TVs and appliances to mattresses and laptops.