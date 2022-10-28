Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 just slashed by $250 in this early Black Friday deal

Best Buy is hoping to get the jump on its retail rivals by kicking off its Black Friday deals several weeks before the day itself. And one of our favorite deals currently available at the electronics retailer is a sizeable saving on a powerful gaming laptop.

Right now, the Asus TUF Dash 15.6” Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is on sale for $1,249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a solid saving of $250 compared to its full retail price. Sure, this early Black Friday deal doesn’t exactly make the laptop cheap, but it does make entering the world of PC gaming a little easier on your wallet.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15.6" Gaming Laptop: $1,499 $1,249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has slashed this Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop by $250 in this killer Black Friday deal. This sleek machine packs a powerful gaming punch with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

This Asus machine features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and the high-definition screen is bordered by ultra-thin bezels. It also packs in a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and sports a backlit keyboard.

These specs should be more than enough to play many of the best PC games on high settings. Perhaps the only real downside is the relatively paltry 512GB of onboard storage. It may seem fine on paper but with some blockbuster titles demanding upwards of 150GBs of space to install, the laptop’s SSD is likely to fill up fast. But, don’t let this be a dealbreaker, one of our picks for the best external hard drives can remedy this potential problem.

If you’re a newcomer to the world of PC gaming, this Asus TUF laptop could be a great pick. You're getting very solid specs, and, as you’d expect, the laptop is also plenty powerful for everyday tasks and more creative pursuits, such as photo or video editing. However, if you want to see some alternatives before committing to a purchase, make sure to browse our roundup of the best gaming laptops .

This Best Buy Black Friday deal is just one of the hundreds of worthwhile deals that will pop up across major retailers over the next few weeks. So, make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for complete coverage of all the best deals during the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.