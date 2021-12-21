Apple Watch 7 deal now cheaper than Cyber Monday — and it arrives before Christmas

Time is running out for last-minute Christmas gifts. However, we've spotted two epic deals that not only ship in time for Christmas, but also beat all previous Apple Watch deals.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS) on sale for $339. That's $60 off and $10 cheaper than its Black Friday/Cyber Monday price. Plus, you can get it shipped before Christmas. It's worth noting that this price only applies to the green option. (Others colors are also on sale, but the green model is the cheapest). Alternatively, Walmart has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $299. That's $130 off and the best price ever for this watch.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $349. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. The Apple Watch 7 comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app. Walmart offers the same price.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $299 @ Walmart Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/44mm) on sale for $299. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Series 6. The Series 6 features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a bright, always-on Retina display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Cupertino's latest addition to its smartwatch library and is one of the wearable highlights of 2021, rivalling some of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to its predecessors, it boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. Overall, the Series 7 makes a perfect choice for both newbies and pros alike.

It also has a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

And although its 18-hour battery life could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch model, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's best deals.