Amazon's brand-new Fire tablet just hit its lowest price ever — and it's less than $40

Budget tablets are the name of the game during the Black Friday deals season, and this is one of the best cheap tablet deals we've seen.

Right now you can snag the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) is $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This super-affordable tablet is perfect if you want a device for browsing and streaming on the go, and we recommend it over other cheap tablets like the Walmart Onn range.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

As we mentioned in our Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) review, this device doesn't have the specs to perform the same way pricier tablets like the 10.2-inch iPad do. Still, that's difficult to ask of a tablet that costs less than $40. If you're looking for a device to browse the web and stream videos and movies, the Fire 7 Tablet does the job perfectly.

This tablet's small size and weight means it's incredibly portable. You may even be able to slip it into your back pocket, so it's the perfect companion to take with you as you go about your day.

There are some great features included with the Fire 7 Tablet, too. There's a headphone jack, something that's slowly being phased out on modern tablets, and space for a MicroSD card to expand storage. The Fire 7 Tablet also has great battery life — our machine lasted just under 11 hours in our tests.

Just note that purchasing a Fire Tablet means you'll be using the FireOS operating system. This OS doesn't include Google apps like YouTube or Google Chrome. However, the included Silk browser will still get you around the web just fine.

