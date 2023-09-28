Amazon Prime Day 2023 — 5 headphone deals I'd buy right now

Amazon Prime Day may be a couple of weeks out, but I'm already seeing some great bargains on the best headphones as the retailer ramps up to the main event starting on October 10.

I'm always on the hunt for the best headphone deals, and these are the biggest savings I've seen so far ahead of Prime Day.

I've been writing about and reviewing the best audio products for most of my professional career. As audio editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to recommend the best headphones for all kinds of pockets and this is my pick of the 5 best noise-cancelling headphones I've found right now.

Each model is the winner of our coveted Editor's Choice award for their balance of performance, comfort and value for money at the full MSRP. So, you can rest assured these top-rated headphones are even better value at these discounted prices.

For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes this week.

Top 5 best headphone deals right now

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are still the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note they hit $269 once in December of 2022, so this is just $30 shy of their all-time price low.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was $699 now $519 @ Amazon

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 offer a great balance of luxury design and high-end sound. We love their sophisticated styling, incredible sound quality with aptX Adaptive codec support. This is the lowest price we've seen these premium headphones at but if you can afford them, you won't be disappointed.

Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield

Focal Bathys: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The Focal Bathys provide a premium audio experience at a price that's more affordable than you'd expect. These headphones have a built-in DAC with support for 24-bit/192kHz uncompromised audio, great ANC and 30 hours of battery life. Both black/gray and dune color options are available at the discounted price.

Price check: $699 @ Crutchfield

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $349 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They give up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is an incredible three times longer than the Bose 700. In my review I was impressed by Sennheiser's signature sound quality, effective ANC and the robust design.

Price check $349 @ Best Buy