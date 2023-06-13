9 best Xbox Series X games in the Deals Unlocked sale

Between the recent Xbox Showcase 2023 and the new Deals Unlocked sale on the Microsoft Store, it’s a good time to be gaming on the Xbox Series X (or the Xbox Series S).

The Deals Unlocked sale includes more than 700 total discounts with big money off some of the best Xbox Series X games including Deathloop, Hi-Fi Rush and Psychonauts 2. With up to 80% off hundreds of Xbox titles, you’re pretty much guaranteed to find a discount that tempts you here. In fact, don’t be surprised if you end up picking up multiple games in this sale.

As there are literally hundreds of deals to sort through, we’ve compiled this list of our nine favorite Xbox Series X games in the Deals Unlocked sale to give you a starting point. But be sure to browse the full selection of deals if you’re looking for games within a specific genre or even an individual title.

Best Xbox games in Deals Unlocked sale

Dead Space: was $69 now $48 @ Microsoft Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Ghostwire Tokyo: was $59 now $23 @ Microsoft Store

Ghostwire Tokyo is a supernatural thriller set within a visually stunning recreation of the Japanese capital. When the city is overrun with deadly supernatural forces, you must master an arsenal of paranormal powers in order to locate your missing family member and reveal the truth behind these ghostly circumstances. The open-world activities are a little repetitive but Ghostwire's kinetic combat will hold your attention throughout the story.

Marvel's Midnight Suns (Enhanced Edition): was $69 now $34 @ Microsoft Store

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This Enhanced Edition includes five additional cosmetic skins.

Resident Evil Village (Gold Edition): was $49 now $29 @ Microsoft Store

The latest chapter in the beloved Resident Evil series sees Ethan Winters travel to a sinister European Village in order to recuse his daughter from unimaginable terrors. Experience pure survival horror gameplay and a cinematic story in Resident Evil Village. This Gold Edition includes the Winter's Expansion which adds a new story chapter, a third-person option and new playable characters in the wave-based Mercenaries mode.

Hi-Fi Rush: was $29 now $23 @ Microsoft Store

One of the most pleasant surprises of the year so far, Hi-Fi Rush dropped literally out of nowhere and quickly became one of the Xbox Series X's best exclusives. This rhythm-action game sees you fending off an army of corporate drones and complete platforming puzzles all to the beat of the background music. Time your strikes for massive damage, and enjoy a zany cartoon story that is surprisingly endearing (and very silly!).

Deathloop: was $59 now $17 @ Microsoft Store

Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down. This compelling roguelike shooter earned our Game of the Year award in 2021 and remains just as excellent to this day.

Psychonauts 2: was $59 now $29 @ Microsoft Store

The long-awaited sequel to Double Fine's 2005 cult classic, Psychonauts 2 sees young psychic Raz return, and this time he's rooting out a mole in the headquarters of the eponymous internal espionage organization. This action-platformer is seriously quirky, but also absolutely hilarious and with some highly inventive level design to boot.

Dead Island 2: was $69 now $55 @ Microsoft Store

Dead Island 2 packs a sun-soaked playground crawling with the undead. Using just about any weapon you can get your hands on, it's your job to slay your throughway Hell-A from the mansions of Beverly Hills to the boardwalk of Venice Beach. Fully playable in co-op, Dead Island 2 is a rip-roaring open-world game full of zombies to slaughter, survivors to assist and powerful loot to collect.