7 things I’m stocking up on for Prime Day deals — and you should, too

With Prime Day deals happening now, it's a great time to stock up on essentials. Products that you use every day or have been meaning to order could be on sale now, so why not save some money to grow your supply?

There are quite a few products included in Prime Day deals that I either use regularly or expect I'll need soon. For example, my tried-and-trusted Ouai Shampoo + Conditioner Set is $51 on Amazon, or 20% off the normal price I end up paying otherwise. But I'll also be traveling internationally a couple times before the end of the year, so this travel adapter 3-pack for $21 on Amazon (also 20% off) is in my cart.

No, these Prime Day deals might not be as glamorous as AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for $199. Yet that doesn't mean you should ignore some excellent savings on products you need. Even if you're not low on stock currently, it could be cost-effective to load up before Prime Day is over.

Need some inspiration? See all the Prime Day deals I'm stocking up on below.

Mighty Patch Original: was $11 now $10 @ Amazon

Pimple patches aren't sexy, and this sale might be minor, but Hero Cosmetics is basically the Apple of skincare. These sales don't come often, because they don't need to. I'm not sure what I did before pimple patches went mainstream, but now I can't imagine my life (err, face) without them. I'm buying now while there's a discount.

Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

Whenever I need a smart plug, I don't seem to have one handy. That's why this 30% off sale on Kasa's smart plugs is a great find during Prime Day. These plugs can be controlled with a voice assistant and app to manage things like lamps, string lights and coffee makers. I even leave one in my bathroom for my hair styling tools, so that I can always double check that I've turned the curling iron off, even after I've left the house.

OUAI Shampoo + Conditioner Set: was $64 now $51 at Amazon

The OUAI Shampoo + Conditioner Set is the only shampoo and conditioner product I'll use on my hair. After trying dozens of different cleansers and conditioners, I found this made my scalp feel the cleanest and my locks feel the softest. I normally spend $64 to restock my bottles, so I'll definitely save some money when I buy during Prime Day.

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Masks: was $47 now $35 at Amazon

Skincare face masks are one of my favorite forms of self-care, so during Prime Day deals, I'm stocking up on a pack of Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Masks. You get 12 masks for $35, which breaks down to about $3/mask. That's a bargain for a mask from a reputable skincare company. I'd even it call it a little luxury, for those moments you want you feel fancy without breaking the bank.

VINTAR 3-pack travel adapter: was $26 now $21 @ Amazon

If you're traveling internationally, packing electrical adapters is a must. But if you're like me, there's a good chance the adapter won't make it back home with you, because something always gets forgotten in the hotel room. Stocking up on a three-pack means on sale during Prime Day means you'll be set for your upcoming travels. It's much less than you'd spend for an adapter at the airport, after all.

Colgate Optic White Toothpaste: was $13 now $10 at Amazon

I know that everyone has there preferred toothpaste, so you should check if it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. My favorite is the Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, which is currently $3 off for a three-pack. We go through toothpaste quickly in my house, so I'll be stocking up while there's a discount available.