Apple Vision Pro 2 tipped for fall 2025 release at the earliest — here's what we know

Last week we heard news that Apple could launch a second generation Vision Pro headset sometime in 2025. We didn’t get any additional details, other than the fact it might run on a more powerful chip — possibly an M5. Now Mark Gurman at Bloomberg has more details on this hypothetical launch and when we should expect the Apple Vision Pro 2 to arrive.

Writing in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that the Apple Vision Pro 2 is expected to be released sometime between Fall 2025 and Spring 2026. That is a pretty big release window, and slightly less hopeful about the headset’s production timeline than previous reports.

Once again, details about this headset are few and far between. Gurman himself previously said that Apple would likely upgrade the headset’s chip — with analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicting the use of the still-unannounced M5 chip, as to not feel outdated on day one. Hopefully this release window means that the Vision Pro 2 will arrive not too long after the first wave of M5 MacBooks.

Sadly, Gurman notes that the headset will probably look more or less the same as the existing Vision Pro. So if there’s anything you really don’t like about how the current headset looks, you may have to wait a little longer to get any resolution. I just hope that Apple sees the error of its ways and removes the EyeSight feature. It's a little too creepy for my liking and who knows, maybe pulling EyeSight can help shave a few bucks off the price tag.

Gurman also noted that Apple is likely working on other products in the Vision product lineup. We’ve already heard that there may be a pair of iPhone-connected smart glasses at some point in the near future.

Just don’t expect a cheaper version of the Vision Pro anytime soon. According to Kuo, that headset isn’t likely to arrive until after 2027 at the earliest. Considering the number of delays Apple had with the original headset, and the fact its sales reception has been pretty lukewarm, I don’t see it going full steam ahead on a discount model anytime soon.

