Apple’s letting you fix your own iPhone 16 at home — say goodbye to that smashed screen

Apple’s self repair program has made huge strides over the past few years, making it significantly easier to fix your devices without having to make a trip to the Apple Store. All the parts, tools and instructions you need are available to purchase or rent from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store. Now, a couple of months after launch, iPhone 16 is joining the program.

Apple has now added Self Repair support for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. So if something has already happened to your shiny new iPhone, regardless of whether it was bad luck or your own foolishness, you’ve got even more options to get the problem fixed.

Parts on offer include replacement displays, back glass, camera, speakers and even batteries. All come direct from Apple’s own suppliers, meaning you won’t run into any compatibility issues that might occur with third party components. Though Apple has been making some progress on not completely screwing you should you ever go down that route .

Self repair is quite a tricky process. The iPhone 16 series is easier to repair than before, but the process still demands patience and skill. Especially if you have a Pro model, which has a traditional battery with adhesive strips instead of the new electrically-detachable power cells.

Depending on the problem, it may still be a job for a professional — either an authorized Apple repair technician or someone in your local phone repair store. Plus if you subscribe to Apple Care Plus, then you can get your device fixed for a fraction of the normal price. If you thought out-of-pocket Apple Store repairs were pricey, then you may be horrified by the cost of a self repair.

Not only are the parts themselves rather pricey, the fact you have to pay for the tools pushes that number up even further. More so if you decide to purchase those tools for future use, instead of simply renting. An iPhone 16 display and screw kit is going to cost you $265, provided you return the old parts for recycling, and a 7-day tool kit rental is going to add another $49 onto that price. That same repair will cost $279 if Apple does it out of warranty — or $29 with AppleCare Plus.

If you have the right tools already, then you may be able to save some money. But not a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Still, it’s good to have options, and the fact that iPhone 16 parts are now readily available also has the added benefit of making it easier to get a third party repair. Even if it isn’t that much cheaper.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors