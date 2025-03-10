ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know

News
By
published

The new Linux app delivers new features along with an upgraded user experience

ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN has released a major update for its Linux VPN app which combines an intuitive interface with robust security features.

ExpressVPN's Linux app has lagged behind those offered by some of the other best VPNs due to its lack of a graphical user interface (GUI). But this update will bring a much needed upgraded user experience and new GUI, seeing ExpressVPN challenge for the best Linux VPN title.

So what does the app look like and how does it work? Read on to find out.

ExpressVPN: the easy-to-use VPN$4.99 per month

ExpressVPN: the easy-to-use VPN
If you're new to VPNs and want a simple and easy-to-use app, then ExpressVPN may be for you. It's super fast and protects your data with the highest standard of post-quantum encryption. With a giant on/off button, protecting yourself online couldn't be simpler. For the more experienced, ExpressVPN includes a range of features and customization, and you can protect up to 8 devices on one plan. The 2-year deal works out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front). You also get an additional 4 months of protection for free and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

View Deal

Modern design meets powerful security

The app has been launched in response to ExpressVPN's growing Linux community. Previously the only way to access a GUI was by downloading ExpressVPN's Chrome or Firefox VPN extension – this was an ok workaround, but the new update is a much welcomed upgrade.

Without these extensions, users relied on command lines to control the VPN and change settings. Now, the new GUI allows them to interact with the VPN just like apps for Windows and Mac.

Users will be greeted by the big on/off button we have come to associate with ExpressVPN and just like its other apps, your server location and IP address will be listed below. Light and dark mode can be toggled and the app is available in 17 languages.

Delving beneath the aesthetics, new security and privacy features have been added to existing ones users have come to trust.

The new app includes a built-in, fully configurable, kill switch, which will cut your internet connection if the VPN fails. Split tunneling is also available, allowing you to specify which apps or IPs to route through your VPN and which to bypass.

Kill switch settings of ExpressVPN Linux app

Image: ExpressVPN's kill switch settings on its Linux app (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

"We recognized that the rapidly growing Linux community needed a powerful and intuitive VPN experience and got to work immediately. With our new Linux GUI app, we’re not simply delivering an upgraded interface," said Himmat Bains, head of desktop apps at ExpressVPN.

"The new app integrates a host of advanced features that enable users to tailor their digital security experience – for more control and privacy while benefitting from the ease of use that ExpressVPN is known for."

"Whether you are a power user looking for advanced controls like IP-based split tunneling or simply want to enjoy a sleek and easy-to-use app interface, the new ExpressVPN Linux app caters to all," Bains added.

ExpressVPN has secured its spot as the most quantum-safe VPN, rolling out post-quantum encryption across all apps – and Linux is no exception. Users will benefit from ML-KEM encryption, one of three new industry standards in post-quantum encryption.

It has also recently rebuilt its Lightway protocol in Rust, ensuring faster speeds and increased security.

Screenshots of ExpressVPN's Linux app in use

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

How to upgrade to the new Linux app

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is now available for beta testing and you can download the new app from ExpressVPN's website. It's 64-bit-only and is compatible with Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian10, Fedora30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Mint 20, and Arch.

To avoid conflicts with the previous command-line interface (CLI) version, users should uninstall their existing ExpressVPN Linux app (v3 and older) before installing the new version (v4).

The new app will support both GUI and CLI, with the new CLI designed to work alongside the GUI and letting users control the app from the command line.

Those who want to continue using CLI can do so and will enjoy many of the same upgrades, including split tunneling. New CLI commands allow you to set timers on actions and monitor app state.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

See more Computing News
George Phillips
George Phillips
Staff Writer

George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news. He is especially interested in digital rights, censorship, data, and the interplay between cybersecurity and politics. Outside of work, George is passionate about music, Star Wars, and Karate.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Graphic displaying ExpressVPN AircoveOS v5 update
ExpressVPN's Aircove router doubles its speeds with new update
ExpressVPN Lightway in Rust logo
ExpressVPN remakes its Lightway protocol in Rust – what you need to know
ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN's latest upgrade secures its spot as the most quantum-safe VPN
Cartoon person protecting their information using ExpressVPN
What is ExpressVPN's Identity Defender?
Norton 360 Standard (for Mac)
Norton VPN's new update is good news for Mac users
Encryption graphic
American Binary launches world's first NSA-compliant quantum-resistant VPN
Latest in VPNs
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
Cartoon image of three people using smartphones and laptops
NordVPN reinforces its security credentials with independent audit
ExpressVPN on an iPhone
What is ExpressVPN's Personal Data Removal?
VPN on phone in front of US flag
43% of Americans use VPNs – should you?
PIA
What is MACE from Private Internet Access?
ExpressVPN
Claim a week of ExpressVPN for free – we don't know when it's going to end
Latest in News
ExpressVPN connected on Linux app
ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know
Cover of Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in &quot;Better Man&quot;
This music biopic I missed from 2024 is finally coming to streaming
Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in &quot;Running Point&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 502 of You
New ‘You’ season 5 trailer teases Netflix show’s killer final season
TCL QM7K lifestyle
TCL just dropped one of the best-looking QLED TVs of the year — and it reaches a super-bright 3,000 nits
3D printed models of alleged iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro design
iPhone 17 Air dummy model shows off Apple’s big design change
More about vpns
Cartoon image of three people using smartphones and laptops

NordVPN reinforces its security credentials with independent audit
ExpressVPN on an iPhone

What is ExpressVPN's Personal Data Removal?
Cover of Robbie Williams as a CGI monkey in &quot;Better Man&quot;

This music biopic I missed from 2024 is finally coming to streaming
See more latest