ExpressVPN launches huge Linux update – what you need to know

ExpressVPN has released a major update for its Linux VPN app which combines an intuitive interface with robust security features.

ExpressVPN's Linux app has lagged behind those offered by some of the other best VPNs due to its lack of a graphical user interface (GUI). But this update will bring a much needed upgraded user experience and new GUI, seeing ExpressVPN challenge for the best Linux VPN title.

So what does the app look like and how does it work? Read on to find out.

ExpressVPN: the easy-to-use VPN

Modern design meets powerful security

The app has been launched in response to ExpressVPN's growing Linux community. Previously the only way to access a GUI was by downloading ExpressVPN's Chrome or Firefox VPN extension – this was an ok workaround, but the new update is a much welcomed upgrade.

Without these extensions, users relied on command lines to control the VPN and change settings. Now, the new GUI allows them to interact with the VPN just like apps for Windows and Mac.

Users will be greeted by the big on/off button we have come to associate with ExpressVPN and just like its other apps, your server location and IP address will be listed below. Light and dark mode can be toggled and the app is available in 17 languages.

Delving beneath the aesthetics, new security and privacy features have been added to existing ones users have come to trust.

The new app includes a built-in, fully configurable, kill switch, which will cut your internet connection if the VPN fails. Split tunneling is also available, allowing you to specify which apps or IPs to route through your VPN and which to bypass.

Image: ExpressVPN's kill switch settings on its Linux app (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

"We recognized that the rapidly growing Linux community needed a powerful and intuitive VPN experience and got to work immediately. With our new Linux GUI app, we’re not simply delivering an upgraded interface," said Himmat Bains, head of desktop apps at ExpressVPN.

"The new app integrates a host of advanced features that enable users to tailor their digital security experience – for more control and privacy while benefitting from the ease of use that ExpressVPN is known for."

"Whether you are a power user looking for advanced controls like IP-based split tunneling or simply want to enjoy a sleek and easy-to-use app interface, the new ExpressVPN Linux app caters to all," Bains added.

ExpressVPN has secured its spot as the most quantum-safe VPN, rolling out post-quantum encryption across all apps – and Linux is no exception. Users will benefit from ML-KEM encryption, one of three new industry standards in post-quantum encryption.

It has also recently rebuilt its Lightway protocol in Rust, ensuring faster speeds and increased security.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN / Future)

How to upgrade to the new Linux app

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is now available for beta testing and you can download the new app from ExpressVPN's website. It's 64-bit-only and is compatible with Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian10, Fedora30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Mint 20, and Arch.

To avoid conflicts with the previous command-line interface (CLI) version, users should uninstall their existing ExpressVPN Linux app (v3 and older) before installing the new version (v4).

The new app will support both GUI and CLI, with the new CLI designed to work alongside the GUI and letting users control the app from the command line.

Those who want to continue using CLI can do so and will enjoy many of the same upgrades, including split tunneling. New CLI commands allow you to set timers on actions and monitor app state.