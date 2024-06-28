Forget VPN by Google, this free Android VPN just got even better

If you like to stay safe when browsing the internet, you might already have one of the best VPNs on your computer, but you should be looking to protect your phone too.

For Google Pixel users though, that hasn't been a problem. Google included its own VPN for those with a Pixel 8, and it has recently been rebranded to include Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold owners too. However, the launch of the renamed VPN by Google has been far from smooth.

If you're a Pixel owner looking for a free alternative or you have a different Android phone, then one of the best free VPN options is Proton VPN, and its free plan just got even better.

The power of Proton

Proton VPN is already one of our favorite services, but this latest update sees its Android app getting even better.

The main change is a significant feature for Android users worldwide. They can now use the VPN's services without even creating an account or logging in. This is an increased convenience, of course, but also crucially a further step toward increased privacy and anonymity. It's one less piece of data stored on the VPN provider's end, and you don't need to worry about your password or email address being compromised. Hopefully, this will be coming to the iOS version too.

Users across the globe rely on #ProtonVPN to ensure access to the free, unrestricted internet: https://t.co/k1Lz4RTq3pTo make Proton VPN’s anti-censorship features even more accessible, we made it possible to log in to the #Android app without creating an account.1 / 2 pic.twitter.com/NGWZXiYgi1June 26, 2024

But that's not all, Proton, which has recently become a non-profit foundation, is working hard to ensure that countries hosting elections in 2024 that have a history of internet censorship have access to VPN services. Proton has arrived in or is coming to 21 different countries holding votes this year, including Brazil, Venezuela and Syria.

What sets Proton VPN Free apart?

(Image credit: Future)

As mentioned, Proton VPN's free offering, dubbed Proton VPN Free, is one of our top choices. It doesn't have any data or time limits and is pretty fast (we found speeds of up to 380Mbps in our tests),

For day-to-day use, we recommend rival PrivadoVPN Free – it's a little easier to use, and it's faster. However, you'll need to make an account to sign up, and it doesn't have the same history of protecting peoples' rights in surveillance states.

If you're hoping to use Proton VPN to access streaming content, I'm afraid you're out of luck. You'll need one of the best streaming VPNs instead, Our number one choice in that category is NordVPN.