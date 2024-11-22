Norton slashes up to AU$160 off its best security suites for Black Friday

It’s an unfortunate fact that security threats are ubiquitous in today’s online world. Our computers, portable devices and even personal information online are all targets for cybercriminals, so it’s critical to be aware of these threats and take steps to help protect yourself. One of the easiest ways to help secure your devices from hackers and scammers is to employ a premium digital security suite, such as the highly regarded Norton 360.

Norton has been widely recognised as one of the top makers of on-device antivirus and anti-malware software for decades, but its threat-protection expertise doesn’t stop there. In 2024, it’s critical to also have the tools to help minimise threats that you can’t control (such as a service provider being hacked and leaking your logins and passwords) and to help ensure you’re following the best cybersecurity practices.

Norton 360 has stepped up to meet these new challenges by enhancing its suite of features, which now include essential security tools like a password manager, personal VPN and integrated cloud backup.

Our security editors here at Tom’s Guide think quite highly of Norton – it’s our #2 pick for paid security suites in our list of the best antivirus software packages, and in our Norton 360 review we found it generally succeeded in its mission to be “the most comprehensive malware and identity protection software around”.

Norton 360 supports a wide range of platforms, including Windows PC and Mac, as well as phones and tablets. A plethora of options cater to almost any household’s needs, from just a single device (Norton 360 Standard) all the way up to five devices (Norton 360 Premium). What’s more, for the Black Friday period (from now until Thursday, December 5) Norton is discounting the Norton 360 range, with savings of up to AU$160 on offer.

Norton 360: from AU$59.99 for the first year, save up to AU$160 Norton is discounting three of its 360 suites (Standard, Deluxe and Premium) for Black Friday, with prices now starting from just AU$59.99 for a 1-year subscription. There are deals available for both 1- or 2-year plans, with the biggest overall savings on the Premium 2-year option. Here’s a quick breakdown of what each version includes, and the Black Friday savings to be had: ● Norton 360 Standard: The Standard plan provides protection for one device from malware including viruses, to ransomware and hacking attacks. Also included is a personal VPN, password manager and 10GB cloud backup for Windows PC. For Black Friday it’s been reduced to AU$59.99 for the first year – the regular price is AU$104.99, which this plan will renew at after that first year. ● Norton 360 Deluxe: The Deluxe plan features the same comprehensive set of features as Standard for up to three devices, as well as adding parental controls, 50GB of cloud backup for Windows PC and dark web monitoring for your personal data. For Black Friday, it’s discounted to AU$69.99 for the first year of your subscription, after which it returns to its usual cost of AU$149.99 per year. ● Norton 360 Premium: The Premium tier offers all the inclusions from the Deluxe option, but expands to support up to five devices in total, and the Windows PC cloud backup storage is upgraded to 100GB. Until December 5, Norton discounts the first year to just AU$84.99 from its standard yearly price of AU$194.99, which the plan will revert to after the first year. And while supplies last, new Norton 360 Premium subscriptions also include 12 months of credit monitoring service Equifax Credit Protect, to help you monitor your credit profile.

If you want help protecting yourself from the wide range of digital security threats that abound in 2024, Black Friday deals from Norton provide a great opportunity to try out its well-regarded security suites at a bargain price.