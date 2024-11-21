5 great cloud gaming services for Mac that you should try right now

Gaming on Mac has traditionally been tricky, and Mac fans have often struggled to run popular games due to hardware constraints and limited developer support.

That's changing now that Apple has started working with game makers to get their games running well on Mac chips. But while the M-series chips which power the best MacBooks have improved gaming capabilities, Macs still lack the dedicated GPUs and extensive game libraries available on Windows PCs.

Cloud gaming services have emerged as an elegant solution, allowing Mac users to play demanding games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Cyberpunk 2077 without worrying about local hardware limitations. These services run games on powerful remote servers and stream them directly to your Mac, requiring only a stable Internet connection and a compatible controller.

The technology has matured significantly, with major players like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon offering robust cloud gaming platforms that work seamlessly on macOS Sequoia. For users with at least 10Mbps Internet speeds, cloud gaming can provide access to many AAA titles that were previously unavailable on a Mac. Whether you're using a MacBook Air or a Mac Studio, here are five services that can transform your device into a capable gaming machine.

Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now is the leading cloud gaming service, providing excellent performance and a wide selection of games to stream, making it one of the top picks for Mac gamers. With over 2,000 titles available, it easily connects to popular digital PC game stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG to let you stream games you own anywhere, any time, on your iPad, iPhone or Mac.

Key features

The GeForce Now service utilizes powerful RTX 4080 SuperPods to provide outstanding gaming performance when streaming games remotely to your Mac, featuring ray tracing, DLSS3, and streaming up to 240Hz in competitive modes.

Users can game at different resolutions, ranging from 720p to 4K, with frame rates reaching up to 120fps in most titles. As long as you have a high-bandwidth connection and the money to spend, you can get great gaming performance from GeForce Now.

Pricing

GeForce Now offers three tiers:

Free tier with basic access and 1-hour sessions

with basic access and 1-hour sessions Priority tier at $9.99/month with RTX features and 6-hour sessions.

at $9.99/month with RTX features and 6-hour sessions. Ultimate tier at $19.99/month with RTX 4080 performance, 4K resolution, and up to 120fps gaming.

Noteworthy games

GeForce Now boasts an impressive library of over 2,000 games, significantly outpacing competitors like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna. It supports popular titles from Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, and EA Play, though you'll need to own the games on these platforms (and connect your accounts to verify it) to play them.

Pros and cons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pros Cons Powerful RTX graphics performance Requires game ownership Low-latency streaming Network-dependent performance Wide device compatibility Some games rotate out of service Supports ultrawide monitors Premium features require subscription

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now a key part of the Xbox ecosystem. If you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate this service gives you instant access to hundreds of high-quality games streaming on your iPad or Mac.

Key features

The service operates on Xbox Series X hardware, providing 1080p resolution at 60fps streaming on various devices. It features cross-platform play and save synchronization, enabling users to start games on their console and continue on mobile devices or PCs.

The platform works with both touch controls and traditional controllers, making it adaptable for different gaming situations and platforms.

Pricing

Xbox Cloud Gaming is exclusively available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $14.99/month, which includes:

Full access to Xbox Game Pass library

EA Play membership

Xbox Live Gold

Cloud gaming across all supported devices

Noteworthy games

Subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can access a vast library of hundreds of games, including day-one releases from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, as well as titles from EA Play. Plus, you can play Fortnite for free, even without a subscription.

Pros and cons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pros Cons Large Game Pass library Requires stable internet (min 10-20Mbps) No additional cost with Game Pass Ultimate Limited to 1080p resolution Cross-platform save sync Some input latency Free-to-play games available No standalone subscription option

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna is an affordable way to get into cloud gaming for Prime members, who can play a rotating selection of games at no extra cost beyond their existing subscription.

The service uses Amazon's strong AWS infrastructure to ensure smooth gaming experiences on various devices, including your iPhone, iPad and Macs.

Key features

The platform operates on Windows Server and uses NVIDIA Tesla T4 graphics cards, enabling 1080p/60fps streaming. Luna has a special Twitch integration, letting players launch games straight from Twitch streams. It supports various input methods, including the Luna Controller, which minimizes latency by connecting directly via Wi-Fi.

Pricing

Free rotating games with Amazon Prime membership.

Luna+ at $9.99/month for full game library.

Ubisoft+ channel at $17.99/month.

Jackbox Games channel at $4.99/month.

Optional Luna Controller for $69.99.

Noteworthy games

Luna provides different gaming channels featuring popular titles like Batman: Arkham Knight, Devil May Cry 5, and Tetris Effect Connected. Prime members can access a selection of rotating games while Luna+ subscribers have a larger library of over 100 titles, including both AAA, AA, and indie games.

Pros and cons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pros Cons Low-latency gaming performance Limited geographic availability Flexible subscription options Fragmented game library across channels Free games with Prime membership Requires stable internet (min 10Mbps) Multiple device support No 4K streaming option yet

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus has become a complete cloud gaming service, featuring a vast library of PlayStation games from the PS3, PS4, and PS5 generations that you can stream via its Premium tier. The service is notable for its high-quality streaming and exclusive access to popular first-party titles from PlayStation.

Key features

The platform allows streaming of PS5 games at different resolutions, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, to suit various internet speeds. Users can access cloud saves, take screenshots, and make in-game purchases while streaming, with all content saved locally on their devices.

Pricing

Essential: $10/month or $80/year.

$10/month or $80/year. Extra: $15/month or $135/year.

$15/month or $135/year. Premium (required for streaming): $18/month or $160/year.

Noteworthy games

The service offers a great collection of games, including PlayStation exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima. It also features popular third-party titles such as Resident Evil 4, Fortnite, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Pros and cons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pros Cons Extensive PlayStation exclusive library Premium tier required for streaming High-quality streaming up to 4K Limited platform availability Cross-save functionality Some games limited to 30fps Includes Sony Pictures movie catalog Separate cloud saves for console and PC

Antstream Arcade

Antstream Arcade is the world's largest retro gaming platform. It provides cloud access to over 1,300 classic games from various eras, making it the perfect choice for nostalgic gamers who want to relive their favorite arcade and console classics.

Key features

The service offers instant cloud streaming of retro games with quick performance and low input lag. It includes social features such as daily challenges, tournaments, and a "Giant Slayer" mode where players compete against high scores set by the community. The platform supports various input methods, including touch controls for mobile devices and traditional controllers.

Pricing

Antstream offers several subscription options:

Monthly subscription: $4.99/month.

$4.99/month. Annual subscription: $29.99/year.

$29.99/year. Lifetime access: $79.99/one-time.

$79.99/one-time. Free tier available with limited access to challenges and tournaments.

Noteworthy games

The large library features classic games like Metal Slug, Double Dragon, Bubble Bobble, and Space Invaders, along with titles from various platforms such as arcade machines, Commodore 64, Amiga, and the original PlayStation. New games are added each week to keep the collection fresh.

Pros and cons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pros Cons Massive retro game library Some platform-specific licensing restrictions Regular content updates UI can be overwhelming Competitive features and challenges Requires stable internet connection Cross-platform support Some games missing music due to licensing

How to choose

Selecting the right cloud gaming service depends on your specific needs, gaming preferences, and technical setup. While all the services mentioned above work well on Mac, each offers distinct advantages that might better suit your particular situation.

Your internet connection plays a crucial role in cloud gaming performance. For optimal experience, you'll want a wired Internet connection. However, you can have a pretty good time gaming wirelessly as well. As a rule of thumb, try to achieve a connection speed of at least 10Mbps when gaming at 720p, 20Mbps at 1080p, and 35Mbps or higher if you're trying to game in 4k.

Next, think through what types of games you'd like to play.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is ideal for PC gamers with existing Steam libraries, while Amazon Luna offers a budget-friendly entry with diverse content. PlayStation Plus caters to fans of PlayStation exclusives, while Xbox Cloud Gaming has more new releases as well as Xbox exclusives. And of course, Anstream Arcade is perfect for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Last, consider what your budget is and how much you'd like to pay for streaming games on your Mac. You can check out Antstream and GeForce Now's basic tier for free, but it will cost $10/month to check out the premium tier or jump aboard Amazon Luna. If you can afford a higher monthly fee, PlayStation Plus Premium and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate let you get a taste of the best console gaming offers, right on your Mac.

Remember to factor in additional costs such as game purchases for GeForce Now or controller accessories for Amazon Luna. Consider starting with a free trial where available to test the service's performance on your network before committing to a subscription.