Surprise! MacBook Air M3 is $200 off at Amazon — including all models in Midnight and Starlight

Just as I was twiddling my thumbs waiting for the launch of the MacBook Air M4, another surprise was lying in wait — as one of our favorite laptops just got a big discount.

Right now, the MacBook Air M3 13-inch is $200 off at Amazon, and that goes for all models coming in Midnight and Starlight. That means you can grab a 16GB Unified memory model for as little as $899, or a beefy 24GB Unified Memory that's now down to $1,299. Now that's a deal worth checking out.

$200 off! Apple MacBook Air 13" (M3/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon Boasting a powerful M3 chip, this 13-inch MacBook Air delivers reliable performance in a sleek, lighweight design. Expect a gorgeous 13.6-inch display, 16GB of Unified memory, 256GB for storage and over 15 hours of long-lasting battery life. It's still one of our favorite laptops for good reason, and this deal applies to all models in Midnight and Starlight, so take your pick!

You'll find we had nothing but praise for Apple's popular laptop in our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, even if we were looking for a bit more performance compared to its previous M2 chip. Still, that powerful M3 chip will will let you breeze through work, AI tasks and even some gaming — and that's only the start of its perks.

Our very own Tony Polanco even named the MacBook Air M3 his favorite laptop of the year, thanks to its ultraportable design, strong performance and long-lasting battery life. And we say "long," we mean it. Clocking in at over 15 hours, it's easily one of the best laptops for battery life.

Then there's that 13.6-inch (2,560 x 1,664) display, offering bright and colorful images whether your streaming, playing games or simply scrolling through websites. As an owner of this MacBook myself, I can vouch for all this, as it's become my favorite way to binge-watch shows.

This deal applies to all models, meaning that if you're looking to add more power, you can get the MacBook Air M3 with 24GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD with a $200 discount, too. Better yet, that's now the same price as a 16GB Unified Memory model!

Along with your choice of either Midnight or Starlight (both are lovely, but I'd recommend the former persoanlly), this deal is hard to pass up if you're on the look for a new laptop. Besides, it tops our list of the best laptops around right now.

Sure, the MacBook Air M4 launch may be imminent, but it's hard to beat a still-powerful MacBook Air M3 at this price. Thinking about going Pro instead? Don't miss out on the best MacBook deals to save big on.