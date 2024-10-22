New Apple Magic accessories leaked in iOS 18.1 code — here's what we know

Apple just released the latest version of the iOS 18.1 beta which finally brings Apple Intelligence to iPhones, and apparently, the code suggests some new Mac accessories are also on the way. We're expecting Apple to reveal new M4-powered Macs next week, including MacBooks, iMacs and a redesigned Mac mini, and it looks like we might get a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad to go along with them.

The updated accessories were spotted by Aaron Perris on X (via 9to5Mac) in the release candidate version of iOS 18.1 which has reference to a Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and a Magic Keyboard.

The update might be minor, unless Apple surprises us, as the tech giant already refers to the current mouse and trackpad as version 2.

What we can see from the snippets of code posted by Perris reveal a new .USB ending on the code. This heavily indicates that Apple is going to introduce new Magic accessories with a USB-C connection. A not-unsurprising move by Cupertino as it's been slowly moving away from the Lightning port in favor USB-C to meet international standards.

The folks over at 9to5Mac took a slightly deeper look and found that updated accessories will use current icons for the ".usb" variants, which indicates that we shouldn't expect a big redesign for the models.

That said, the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 have been functionally the same since 2015 when they were introduced. The Magic Keyboard last saw an update in 2021 when Apple introduced the first M-chip with the M1 iMac.

With the iOS 18.1 release candidate, Apple also issued the release candidate version of macOS15.1, which includes extensions for the new M4 chip. Currently, that chip is only on the iPad Pro released in May of this year.

More than likely, Apple will reveal the updated Magic accessories alongside the new M4 Mac devices.