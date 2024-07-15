MacBook Air M3 just crashed to its lowest ever price — this is the best Prime Day deal I’ve seen

We are just one day away from Prime Day, but you'd be forgiven in thinking that its started early, as Apple's latest MacBook Air just became so cheap.

Right now, you can get $200 off the 13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at Amazon — bringing Apple's latest laptops down to their lowest ever prices. In fact, that means you can get the super-size model for the same price as its little sibling. This is a crazy good deal!

MacBook Air 13 (M3, 8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $898 @ Amazon

You can also save $200 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000 so soon after its release, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Now, chances are you're looking at the other options too — that $649 M1 MacBook Air and $799 M2 choice are both looking mighty tasty. So what makes this small bump in price worthwhile? Well, it comes down to performance and power efficiency, as you can read all about in our M3 MacBook Air review.

That M3 processor is capable of some real magic in terms of big performance gains while not requiring a fan to keep those sweet speeds up. Alongside that, big GPU improvements enable hardware-accelerated ray tracing to really bring out the best in a bunch of great Mac-optimized games. Put simply, whatever you throw at this machine, it's really no sweat for this ultra-portable beast.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Performance results Header Cell - Column 0 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 15-inch M2 Geekbench 6 (single-core) 3,082 2,613 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 12,087 9,993 Handbrake 7:19 7:46 Photoshop 8,583 / 12.4 mins 7,465 / 13.9 mins Premiere Pro 3,621 / 7.8 mins 3,170 / 8.7 mins

On top of that, Apple's ongoing march to maintain worry-free battery life continues, as Cupertino has squeezed a little extra life out of this cell. That means you can go for hours and hours without any fear of stamina issues.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Battery test Header Cell - Column 0 Time (hours:mins) MacBook Air 15-inch M3 15:13 MacBook Air 13-inch M3 14:33 MacBook Air 13-inch M2 14:06

I believe these big improvements make this extra $100 investment all the more worthwhile. Not only that, but you're picking up the best laptop for its lowest ever price. Prime Day doesn't officially start until tomorrow, but this is already one of the best deals I've ever seen!