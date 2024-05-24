Act fast! This powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 is $260 off at Amazon right now

It's raining Apple discounts today. A bunch of MacBook Pro M3 models of varying prices just got discounts, so if you’re in the market for a high-end Apple laptop, there are a selection of current deals at Amazon and Best Buy that'll surely tempt you. Though be careful, as the former retailer is selling a lot of refurbished models at the moment.

Most of the discounts I could find on both sites are in the $150-$200 range ( thanks, MacRumors ), so my favorite deal of the day involves a 16-inch M3 Pro system. Right now, the MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro is on sale for $2,339 at Amazon . That’s a decent $260 saving compared to its normal listing price of $2,599.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,599 now $2,339 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

So what do you get in a deal that hardly represents chump change? Well, this particular Pro comes in Space Black and boasts the M3 Pro chip that consists of both an 18-core GPU and 12-core CPU. You also get 18GB of unified memory (or “RAM”, in non Apple speak), 512GB of SSD storage and a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. That’s a prosumer list of components right there, so if you need a powerful laptop for demanding video editing, this MacBook Pro has you covered.

Battery life on this beast also impresses. Though Apple says you can get 22 hours of battery life out of this high-end laptop, during our testing on the slightly more powerful MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max we could only squeeze 17 hours and 11 minutes of juice from our review unit, so expect a similar number out of this M3 Pro model. That’s still seriously impressive battery performance from any laptop, though.

Thanks to its spacious layout and pleasingly snappy keys, you’ll also have a great typing experience on this MacBook Pro M3. Its 1080p FaceTime webcam is also far superior to most other laptop cams you’ll find, and that’s mainly thanks to the image signal processor and Neural Engine that all M3 models have that help clean up image quality while you’re on a call.

That 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display is predictably impressive with a super sharp native resolution (3,456 x 2,234). The screen is also responsive thanks to its 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

So if you’re on the hunt for a prosumer laptop that will tame the most demanding computing tasks with ease, this deal for the MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro is well worth a look.