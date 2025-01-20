This Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in unbeatable deal — here's why it's the best Windows laptop to get right now

It isn't every day we see one of the best laptops on the market drop to an incredibly low price, but that day has finally arrived. The Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite power is now just under $1,000 — it's the lowest price I've seen for this Copilot+ PC.

Right now, that Dell XPS 13 is $500 off at Best Buy, meaning you can save big on the best Windows laptop we've tested. Along with its Snapdragon X Elite chip, it also boasts a 13-inch OLED touch display for some mighty visuals. This is an absolute steal for the price and a no-brainer for anyone after a portable powerhouse with MacBook-beating battery life.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy This Dell XPS 13 (2024) with a Snapdragon X Elite chip boasts incredible performance in a well-crafted, lightweight design, and its bright, 13.4-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen will make visuals shine. Throw in its exceptional battery life, lasting close to 20 hours, and you have yourself an amazing Copilot+ PC on your hands — especially with the $500 discount.

A quick glance at our Dell XPS 13 (2024) review will show you why it's one of the best laptops around. Even our reviewer Tony Polanco stated that "it’s arguably the best XPS 13 ever released," which says a lot considering the XPS lineup offers some of the strongest laptops on the market.

With its powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip, this machine can handle running multiple tasks at once without breaking a sweat. It even beats the M3 MacBook Air in Geekbench 6 multi-core testing and other key areas, meaning this laptop is even ready for photo and video editing. While it's not made for gaming, firing up cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass will do the trick.

Thanks to its 3.4-inch (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen, scrolling through websites and streaming your favorite shows on this laptop will be a visual treat, as it delivers vibrant colors, punchy details and a bright display. It can even act like a 2-in-1 device since this is touch-enabled.

As for its battery life, it's one of the longest-lasting laptops we've tested. Clocking in at 19 hours and 41 minutes during our battery test, it's four hours longer than the MacBook Air M3 and will last you well over a workday without needing any charge. Also for $500 off? Now that's a steal.

If you're willing to put up with its controversial design, which includes no physical function keys (it uses capacitive keys) and a lack of a visible touchpad, and only having two USB-C ports to play around with, this Dell XPS 13 will still impress.

Even now that Dell is killing off XPS laptops by rebranding its lineup, this Dell XPS 13 is still one of the best of the bunch. So, if you're after a new laptop that ticks all the right boxes, and want to save a huge chunk of change in the meantime, don't miss out on this excellent Dell XPS 13 deal.

