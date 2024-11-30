Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2024 — save big on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro right now
Cyber Monday MacBook deals are kicking off early and we're seeing major discounts on the very best MacBooks around. That's right, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro all have deep discounts.
There are impressive price cuts up for grabs right now, including over $250 off the latest M3 Macbook Air and $200 off the brand new MacBook Pro 13-inch with the M4 chip on Amazon.
Every single model is on sale in Apple's lineup, so we're going to help curate the best discounts and help you pick the right MacBook or you in the process.
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. Our MacBook Air M2 review gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Price check: $799 @ B&H | $749 @ Best Buy
Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 15-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
The new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers a faster M4 chip, 16GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence and an extra Thunderbolt port. Add in over 17 hours of battery life, a better 12MP webcam and you have a great workhorse of a laptop for $200 off right now.
If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip — now $60 off. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M4 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.
