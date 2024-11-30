Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2024 — save big on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro right now

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are kicking off early and we're seeing major discounts on the very best MacBooks around. That's right, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro all have deep discounts.

There are impressive price cuts up for grabs right now, including over $250 off the latest M3 Macbook Air and $200 off the brand new MacBook Pro 13-inch with the M4 chip on Amazon.

Every single model is on sale in Apple's lineup, so we're going to help curate the best discounts and help you pick the right MacBook or you in the process.

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 15-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The new 14-inch MacBook Pro delivers a faster M4 chip, 16GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence and an extra Thunderbolt port. Add in over 17 hours of battery life, a better 12MP webcam and you have a great workhorse of a laptop for $200 off right now.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,749 at BHPhoto If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip — now $60 off. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.