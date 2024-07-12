We’re holding on to our Macs longer than usual — here’s why

Apple device owners are keeping their Macs around longer than in previous years. A new study dug into Mac ownership and found a substantial year-over-year increase in the age of users' current systems, and the results point to extra longevity. As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported recently, the trend involves iPhones, too.

CIRP surveyed Apple owners to see how old their devices were and wrote about it on Substack. Over the last year, 68% of Mac owners' devices were older than two years when they upgraded to a new one. That's a sizable increase compared to 59% in 2020, showing that Mac owners are using their devices longer before taking the plunge and getting a new one. More than half of new Mac buyers had a previous device older than three years. The report didn't drill down beyond that to see how many were five years or older.

Only 13% of Mac owners get rid of their devices within the first year in favor of a new one. Only 19% buy a new one within the first two years.

Regarding why this is happening, Gurman speculated that fewer breakthrough features excite buyers. If there's nothing about a new Mac that screams "must-buy," there's no reason for anyone to spend more than $1,000 to get a new one when their old one works just fine.

He also points to more reliable and durable products, meaning devices break much less often. Unless a user feels compelled to update because their laptop struggles to handle modern software, they aren't buying a new one because theirs broke.

I'd also speculate that the leap between models isn't as significant from a processing perspective, and lots of software can run directly in a browser. There isn't the need to upgrade when a user's favorite app stops running smoothly.

Either way, this is a good thing for consumers, as having devices last longer means spending less money and getting more value out of their stuff.

