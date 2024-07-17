Act fast! This budget gaming laptop is on sale for $679 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is on its second and final day but that doesn't mean the deals have stopped coming. The vendor and its competitors continue slashing the prices of big-ticket items, such as the best gaming laptops. If you're looking for a portable gaming machine that won't destroy the bank, we've found the perfect deal for you.

Right now, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024) is on sale for $679 at Best Buy. This AMD-powered notebook typically costs $1,099, which means you're saving $420. At such a low price, we don't expect this deal to last beyond Prime Day. Because of that, I suggest snatching this up before it's gone.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,099 now $679 @ Best Buy

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 packs some respectable specs under the hood. This configuration comes in Black and is powered by the formidable GPU/CPU pairing of the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and Radeon RX7700S (respectively). This 16-inch laptop has a sharp IPS screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an ideal option for fans of first-person shooters.

The TUF Gaming A16 doesn't boast the most impressive specs out there but it has the goods to deliver an overall enjoyable gaming experience. Its 16-inch 1200p IPS display is large and sharp enough to let you see everything on screen with crystal clarity. The 165Hz refresh rate also ensures everything runs as smooth as butter.

Then we have its AMD components, which consist of the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX7700S GPU. This CPU/GPU combo is enough to let you play games at 60 fps or more so long as you set graphics to medium. 16GB of RAM (and 8GB of VRAM) will also deliver solid performance at medium (or lower) settings.

The Asus TUF A16 should also run fairly quietly as it sports the company’s Arc Flow fans to optimize cooling performance without offending your ears through excessive fan noise.

If you're looking for an overall decent (and affordable) gaming experience, then the Asus TUF Gaming A16 at this price is a smart purchase. Prime Day will be over soon, and I suspect this deal will vanish alongside it. That being the case, you should seriously consider buying this laptop before its price returns to normal.