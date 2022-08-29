Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases in 2022

Grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases, and you can put your mind to rest about scrapes, scratches and other mishaps befalling your brand new Samsung foldable. The top options pack in shock-absorbing technology to stave off any damage, should the Galaxy Z Flip 4 slip out of your hands. And with that phone's entire design centering around a hinge that allows the handset to open and close — not to mention both an interior display and an outer screen — there's a lot of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that's calling out for added protection.

But the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases do more than just safeguard your phone against unforgiving floors and surfaces. Many feature unique designs that allow you to put your personal stamp on the Galaxy Z Flip. Or, if you prefer to show off the phone's unique look, you can turn to a clear case that protects your device while showing off Samsung's flair for foldable design.

Not sure which case to get? We've done the research for you, coming up with a list of several top contenders for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases. Here's what you should be considering for your phone.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases?

We'd grab either the Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series or the Caseology Nano Pop Silicone if we wanted the very best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases around. Both options promise significant drop protection and look good while providing it. Caseology's Galaxy Z Flip 4 case is the less expensive option, though the Civilian Series makes sure to keep the phone's hinge covered up.

Bargain hunters will want to check out the Goton case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which can be had for less than $30. Among Samsung's offerings, we like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover with Ring for the handy ring attachment that makes it easier to keep a grip on your foldable phone. Spigen's Tough Armor is a good option if all you are looking for is a case to absorb any blows from an unexpected drop.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases you can buy right now

1. Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case overall Specifications Colors: Black, Olive, Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.1 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Thin design + Durable Case + Multiple color options Reasons to avoid - Less expensive options available

The Urban Armor Gear Civilian Series is proof you don't need a bulky case to protect your smartphone. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 edition has a thin profile, but it doesn't skimp on safeguarding your foldable phone. The Civilian Series promises military-grade drop protection from a shock-absorbing design with hinge protection and a grippable surface. You can even track down multiple color options for the Galaxy Z Flip 4's Civilian Series, addressing one of our few criticisms about other Urban Armor Gear offerings.

If the 4-foot drop protection doesn't convince you your Galaxy Z Flip 4 is in good hands, maybe the raised edges surrounding the screen will ease your concerns. The Civilian Series also allows you to wireless charge your phone. Add it all together, and you've got a case that's well worth the money.

2. Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case alternative Specifications Colors: Navy, Violet, Burgundy Materials: Silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.5 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bright colors + Strong protection for less than $30 + Compatible with wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Hinge left visible when case is closed

With a two-tone design that comes in three eye-catching colors, it's hard to overlook the Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case for the the Galaxy Z Flip 4. But it's the military-grade drop protection that this slim case provides which vaults it toward the top of our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases.

Credit Caseology's dual-protection approach, which uses a polycarbonate shell and thermoplastic polyurethane bumpers to absorb the shocks that come from unexpected drops. A lifted edge around the screen and the camera keep those parts of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 safe from damage, as well. The hinge of the phone is exposed when the case is closed shut, but overall, this is the best way to keep your Galaxy Z Flip 4 safe from harm.

3. Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case for overall protection Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 1.7 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Case cover hinge + Extreme protection from drops + Supports wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Just one color

If you don't want to leave the hinge on your Galaxy Z Flip 4 unprotected, turn to Spigen's Tough Armor case. The phone's hinge remains covered even when your Flip is folded shut. And the Tough Armor goes out of its way to protect your Z Flip 4 in other ways.

For starters, polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane combine to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 4 safe from scratches and other potential mishaps. Spigen also touts foam technology for an extra level of shock resistance should your phone take a tumble. And as durable as the Tough Armor proves to be, you can still wireless charge your Galaxy Z Flip 4 without having to remove it from the case.

4. Goton for Samsung Z Flip 4 Case Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case value Specifications Colors: Blue, Black, Purple, Green, Red Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.9 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compatible with magnetic car mounts + Slide cover for rear camera + Low price compared to other Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases Reasons to avoid - Fairly bulky

Goton may not be a household name when it comes to phone cases, but the company's offering for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs plenty of features into an accessory that's available for less than $30. In addition to the protection that comes from a combination of polycarbonate and polyurethane materials, the Goton case includes a sliding cover to protect the Z Flip 4's rear cameras and outer display. Hinge protection keeps the Z Flip 4's hinge from suffering damage when the case is closed shut.

In addition to all of that, a built in kickstand lets you prop up the phone in either landscape or portrait orientations. The back of Goto's case is magnetic, too, so it can attach to magnetic car mounts.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover with Ring Samsung's best Galaxy Z Flip 4 case Specifications Colors: Blue, Purple, Khaki, Pink, Navy Materials: Silicone Weight: 1.3 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multiple color options + Attached ring lets you keep hold of phone + Lightweight case Reasons to avoid - Other options promise better drop protection

Here's a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case that brings additional functionality to the phone, and it comes directly from Samsung. Yes the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover wraps up the foldable phone in a protective cover that can guard against life's scratches and scuffs. But there's also a ring attached to the case, aimed at helping you keep a good hold onto your phone in the first place.

Samsung's Silicone Cover looks good, too, with five different color options. A matte finish on each case gives you a good feel for you foldable phone.

6. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Fold with Glitter for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Stylish clear case for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications Colors: Clear/Phantom Glitter Materials: Polycarbonate Weight: 2.5 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Speck Products (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Microban antimicrobial protection + 13-foot drop protection + Clear case with glittery highlights Reasons to avoid - Not many color options

Presidio's Perfect-Clear Fold case is clear enough to see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 inside. But Presidio adds a bit of flair with some embedded glitter crystals that add a little sparkle to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 case. Your view won't spoil over time, as Presidio touts yellowing-resistant materials for its case.

The Perfect Clear Fold case is more than just a pretty face, though. Presidio promises 13-foot drop protection for your Galaxy Z Flip 4. Meanwhile, Microban coating adds a level of protection against bacteria.

7. OtterBox Thin Flex Series for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best two-piece Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case Specifications Colors: Black, Clear, Clear/Blue, Clear/Purple Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Weight: 1.2 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Verizon Wireless (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Antimicrobial coating + Easy to install Reasons to avoid - No screen protection

Get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 case that folds with your phone instead of folding under pressure. The Thin Flex series from OtterBox features a two-piece design that's relatively easy to install on your Z Flip 4, covering the handset with a precise fit. Don't worry about drops — OtterBox says its case lives up to the military standard for drop protection. (Take note that there's no screen protector included with the case.)

OtterBox makes the Thin Flex series with 50% recycled plastic and coats the case with antimicrobial protection to guard against germs. While there's a black version, several clear options let the beauty of your Galaxy Z Flip 4 shine through.

8. i-Blason Armorbox Series Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Best discount drop protection for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Green Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: TBD Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 10-foot drop protection + Different color options + Includes a belt clip Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than other case options

The i-Blason Armorbox certainly looks the part for a protective case that safeguards your Galaxy Z Flip 4 from damage. i-Blason's case promises 10-foot drop protection thanks to a shock-absorbing core and a hard polycarbonate exterior. The case even has elevated bezels around the display and camera lenses to protect those parts of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

You can choose between four different color options, and the Armorbox Series offers a belt clip as well if that's how you prefer to carry your phone. All these features come in a case available for less than $35, which places the Armorbox among the less expensive options for Galaxy Z Flip 4 protection.

9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover Samsung's most elegant case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications Colors: Black, Purple, Peach Materials: Leather Weight: TBD Today's Best Deals View at Samsung (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Uses recycled materials + Doesn't add bulk Reasons to avoid - More expensive than most Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover is for people who want to balance elegance with protection. Yes, the case encloses the entire Galaxy Z Flip 4 — most notably, protecting the phone's hinge — which can save the device from picking up scuffs. But Samsung also uses leather that's soft to the touch while adding some class to the look of your flip phone.

You can choose from one of three colors — black, purple or peach — and the cover adds very little extra bulk to the outside of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You'll pay up for this particular model, but if you value a streamlined, stylized look, you'll find the extra cost worth it.

10. Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Most fashionable Galaxy Z Flip 4 case Specifications Colors: Hollyhock Floral Clear, Scattered Flowers Materials: Plastic Weight: 1.1 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Incipio (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Attractive design + Thin case doesn't add too much weight Reasons to avoid - Big cutout around the exterior cover display

Kate Spade's hardshell cases bring a sense of style along with protective cover and this Galaxy Z Flip 4 case is no exception. The trademark flower prints are in full effect on this case, which also include shock-absorbing bumpers to minimize any damage from drops. The Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell case is also thin enough to support wireless charging.

Some might take issue with the sizing of the cutout around the Galaxy Z Flip 4's rear cameras and outer display, but overall, this is a stylish if minimalist addition to your new foldable phone.

What to look for in the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases?

First things first — make sure the case you're shopping for is specifically designed for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The current model of Samsung's foldable features a redesigned hinge so cases that might work with older Flips won't fit this new edition. (By the way, if you bought the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — Samsung's other best foldable phone — we've got a round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, too.)

After that, picking the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 case means figuring out what you're looking for. If it's largely protection, consider how much drop protection each case gets. Look for cases that cover the entire phone, including the Z Flip 4's hinge. Raised edges that keep the screen and cameras from coming into contact with surfaces are another feature to make note of.

Consider what extras, if any, you want. Some cases with key rings and kickstands, which could give them the edge over plainer designs. Speaking of designs, you'll usually have a choice of colors for your Galaxy Z Flip 4 case. You can also look at cases that are clear, keeping the phone itself visible.

How we pick the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases?

We've called in some Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases to look at personally, but we also generate our initial list by looking at customer reviews for cases. We also consider options from well-established case makers with a track record for making durable, dependable products.

We evaluate cases by looking at what kind of features they offer, paying particular attention to drop protection and other features designed to keep phones safe from damage. Because everyone has different tastes, our best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case picks include a variety of options to account for different preferences.