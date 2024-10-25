Sony WH-1000XM6 — 5 things we want to see

We're big fans of Sony's noise-canceling headphones, ever since the first XM pair of headphones released. As good as the original was, it was the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the WH-1000XM5 brought them to the top row of the best noise canceling headphones list, of course, so we're super excited to see what improvements across the boards Sony is going to bring with the WH-1000XM6.

But what do we know about the next pair of what could be the best wireless headphones? And further still, what do we want out of them?

I've scoured the internet for all the latest information about the headphones, and then I've spent even more time working out what I want to see from the WH-1000XM6.

What do we know?

There is really not much out there about the WH-1000XM6. Most recently, we saw a rumor that told us when we wouldn't see them. GSM Arena reported that the Linkbuds series of headphones would get an update, and that we wouldn't see the WH-1000XM6 flagships at the same time. Sure enough, we saw the Linkbuds Open and the Linkbuds Fit, and there was no mention of the over-ear headphones.

Instead, it's expected that we'll see them in the first chunk of 2026, which would match up pretty well with the two year update cadence that Sony seems to be sticking to with its flagship headphones. There where other leaks that said much the same, although they've all since disappeared from the internet — so it's all worth taking with a pinch of salt.

Some, like The Walkman Blog, have leapt on import documents featuring the product code 'YY2984', which apparently is a "Bluetooth headset, 2.4GHZ Bluetooth connection, Manufacturer: Sony, for testing" and "3.5mm, PVC Plastic Shell, Transmitting software update signal for Bluetooth wireless headset". That could be the WH-1000XM6, but it could also be some other form of Bluetooth headset that Sony is testing.

Again, it's not much, but it's the most we've got about XM6.

What do we want?

So now that we have some, small idea about when we might see the WH-1000XM6, what do we actually want to see out of the headphones? There's loads of things I'd like Sony to do with its next pair of headphones — here's a quick rundown.

1. Improved noise canceling

The noise canceling in the WH-1000XM5 is, undoubtedly, excellent. It blocks out a not insignificant amount of noise, keeping the outside noise from making its way into my music listening. But, as with all things, there remains room for improvement.

Sony's algorithm focusses on low-frequency noises, so some of the more piercing ones can get through. (Think screaming babies, annoying beeps, and passing traffic.)

I'd like to see a more holistic approach to noise canceling next time around, and ANC that might finally dethrone the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

2. Better build

I have no complaints about the comfort of the Sony WH-1000XM5. They're a supremely comfortable headset that I could wear for hours on end. I'm not a massive fan of certain parts of the build, however. While the competition relies on metal hinges and premium materials, the Sony headset feels a whole lot more plastic. The hollow arms that connect the earcups to the headband are noticeably hollow, for example. I'd like to see the next pair of Sony headphones feel more premium, with cushier, longer-lasting materials.

3. Better Spatial Audio

The WH-1000XM5 feature Spatial Audio, but it's not very good. The other options you can buy are often better, like the Sonos Ace. I'd like to see Sony improve the Spatial Audio on the WH-1000XM6, bringing a wider soundstage and better surround sound. Even better would be to see it work with movie streaming services, so that I can watch movies with surround sound on headphones and not worry about waking anyone else in the house up.

4. An even better carrying case

The case that came with the Sony WH-1000XM5 was good, but it was a step down from the one that came with the WH-1000XM4. Let's get the WH-1000XM6 to fold properly again so that you can fit them into a larger range of backpacks, and bring back a decent hard case so that they're more confidence inspiring.

5. More battery life

The 30 hours you get out of the XM5 is fine. It's better than that you'll find in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, but nowhere near as much as the 70 hours you get out of the Marshall Monitor III. It's very possible to get incredible battery out of your noise canceling headphones, other manufacturers have proved it. Now Sony just has to work its engineering witchcraft and fit some massive staying power in the WH-1000XM6.