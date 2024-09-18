The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV search and recommendations — here’s what to expect

Who needs the best streaming services when Google TV is offering all kinds of free content? To add on to its already extensive library of free shows and movies, Google TV is getting another shot in the arm with the integration of The Roku Channel into its search and recommendation database.

Last year, Google added the Roku Channel to its lineup to bring nearly 350 live TV broadcasts free to its users, but now those shows and movies will show up in the popular recommendation section of the UI.

In short, expect to see some nice new free recommendations from Roku if you use one of the best Google TVs like the Hisense U8N.

Are Google and Roku on the same team? Sort of...

While it might look like a race to see which interface is the best, with Roku vs Google TV being quite competitive, the two are working together to bring some awesome free content directly to your screen.

The streaming costs in 2024 are astronomical. Hulu, arguably one of the best platforms around as the Emmys just proved, recently bumped its ad-supported tier up for some customers. That's already on the heels of several other rising prices out of Paramount Plus and Netflix, which makes better access to free content all the more enjoyable.

And since we don't expect streaming service price hikes to end any time soon, this new rebranding for Google TV's free content is a good sign that easily-accessible TV shows and movies are likewise set to only grow.

Don't own a Google TV? The soon-to-be released Google TV Streamer will pave the way for better in-house streaming, as well, and makes for a great combination with better access to the Roku Channel and subsequent free content.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors