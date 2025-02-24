Not a typo! This JBL sound system is 52% off right now on Amazon

Every new TV purchase needs an excellent sound system to go along with it, especially as major sporting events like March Madness and the NHL playoffs are fast approaching. Lucky for you, I've got the perfect one to fit into your entertainment setup.

Right now you can get the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar system for just $569 at Amazon. That's 52% slashed on one serious audio setup, netting you Dolby Atmos speakers and surround sound at a bargain price.

JBL Bar 9.1 Soundbar System with Surround Speakers: was $1,199 now $569 at Amazon JBL's feature-rich soundbar system that combines the Bar 9.1 with surround speakers is an utter beast. It's equipped with a 300W subwoofer and a total system output of 820W. This all-in-one system nets you everything you'd need to get your home entertainment setup upgraded with incredible audio, thanks in large part to its detachable surround sound speakers and subwoofer. This full JBL system is a steal at this price, but it won't last long.

In the world of best soundbars, you'd be hard-pressed to find one that's under $1,000 and equipped with everything you'd need to get going for a full system upgrade. Enter the JBL Bar 9.1, a serious soundbar that comes packaged with detachable surround speakers and a 300W subwoofer to give you peace of mind (and head-banging performance) in all your audio needs.

With built-in Dolby Atmos, the JBL Bar 9.1 offers extra immersion for action movies and nail-biting thrillers. At 820W of total audio output, you're looking at one powerful system with everything you need to make movies and shows sound their best.

And while you're probably going to use the soundbar alongside the best streaming services, it's also just as good at reproducing your favorite music. It doesn't have any dialogue-enhancing functionality like you might see on more premium models like the Bose Smart Ultra or Sonos Arc Ultra, but it brings just the right amount of oomph to meet most needs.

If you have a tricky living room layout, wireless subs and surround sound speakers can make all the difference. While the bar still needs to be connected to a power source and connected to a TV via HDMI, you do have the freedom to place its accompanying speakers practically anywhere, which is perfect if wiring satellite speakers isn't feasible.

Speaking of wireless functionality, the JBL Bar 9.1 is also compatible with loads of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay and Chromecast, making it super easy to stream music, podcasts, and other assorted consent from a variety of different devices. What more could you ask for?

If the JBL Bar 9.1 doesn't quite meet your needs or budget, you can always check out the still-ongoing range of epic deals to nab at Amazon, or if you're in the market for a new laptop I'd recommend this RTX 4070 laptop that's $500 off.