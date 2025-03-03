New Sony XM6 leak reveals what colors to expect — here's everything we know
Platinum silver, anyone?
If you're thinking about grabbing a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones, you might want to slam on the brakes. There's significant evidence that Sony is going to be releasing the sequel to the WH-1000XM5, the WH-1000XM6, very soon.
Thanks to a leak (or an update to a leak) over on the Walkman Blog, we now have an idea of what colors to expect from the latest version of Sony's flagship headphones. You'll never be able to guess what they are.
"New" colors
According to the Walkman blog, we now have "confirmation of the colors", which include:
- Black
- Platinum Silver
- Midnight Blue
There are color codes for nerds like us as well — "BM (black), SM (platinum silver) and LM (midnight blue)."
Two of those were the launch colors for the XM5 — Black and Silver — while Blue (or 'midnight blue') came later.
There's no news about my favorite color though, sadly. No Smokey Pink launch for me. Yet.
What to expect
We already had an idea that the headphones would be coming somewhere halfway through the year, thanks to the same leak (pre-update). There are a few more things we know about the headphones as well.
We're looking at a new Bluetooth version, new, removable earcups, and better battery life among other things. We know what we want to see from the WH-1000XM6 that hasn't been announced yet as well.
Sadly, for our Staff Writer Ryan, there's no news as to whether wireless charging (his most wanted feature) is coming to the new headphones. As for a release date, there's nothing concrete but expect something around the middle of the year.
The moment we know anything about the next generations of Sony's flagship we'll update you — but until then, make sure you check out the best wireless headphones if you're after a new pair of cans.
