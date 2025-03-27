My go-to Bose noise-canceling headphones just got a massive $80 discount in the Amazon Spring Sale

I don't like noise. It's why I don't really travel much into the city — there's too much going on, so many people rushing about from one spot to another. So you can imagine how important ANC headphones are to me on public transport.

The pair I use the most when I'm out and about is Bose's top-of-the line ANC cans. You can join me at the moment for a bargain price; the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are now just $349 at Amazon thanks to a massive discount.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $349 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra headphones are my favorite ANC headphones. Their noise canceling really is second to none, blocking out the sound of even the busiest train stations, airports or offices. They also sound pretty good, with a warm welcoming sound signature. We gave the Bose QuietComfort Ultra a 4.5 review, thanks to both their sound and ANC. Battery life could be better than the 24 hours on tap, but this price sure makes up for it. $80 is a solid discount, no matter how you spin it.

Why the QuietComfort Ultra headphones? From the moment I set them on my head like some kind of techno-tiara, I knew they'd be my travel cans of choice.

I have the pick of the crop when it comes to headphones. But the ANC of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones made sure they have a permanent spot in my bag whenever I go on a bus, on a train or for a long trip.

The noise canceling is stunning. I've been on bus journeys with multiple crying children in rush hour traffic, and the only thing I've been able to hear is the sound of Barry White crooning to me, keeping me relaxed.

There are other options that could fill my needs. The Sony WH-1000XM5 come close (and they'll do it for longer), but they're not quite as comfortable. The AirPods Max would sound better, but they're too heavy.

The QuietComfort Ultra are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now, period. Until something comes along that's better at blocking noise, they're staying firmly lodged in my backpack.

The battery life of 24 hours could be improved, of course. But when I'm sitting on the bus, blocking out the sound of the world around me as I listen to my smooth hits in the morning, I don't care.

And I don't think you will either, especially at this low price.