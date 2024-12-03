Hurry! Sony WF-1000XM5 is still at Cyber Monday price at $70 off right now

"Who needs Cyber Monday and Black Friday to get the best prices possible on earbuds? Not I" seems to be the thought behind the WF-1000XM5 deal that's stuck around after the sales.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 were reduced over the sale, but that discount is still available. So, if you thought a little too long about whether to pick them up or not, you've got a grace period. The WF-1000XM5 are $228 at Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 at Amazon Excellent noise canceling. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are our favorite wireless earbuds, with some super premium features. They're amongst the best sounding buds, and their noise canceling is better than almost everything else out there. The battery life is very strong as well, with the buds managing 8 hours. They recieved a 4 1/2 out of 5 in our review. This price isn't quite the lowest ever, but it is only a couple of bucks off.

If you're looking for the best pair of noise-canceling headphones at the moment, then there's really only one pair that you should be thinking about — the Sony WF-1000XM5. There are others that might better at one, specific thing; Apple's AirPods have slightly better transparency modes, and the Bose QuietComfort have slightly better ANC. But there are none that are as good at everything, all of the time.

They sound excellent thanks to Sony's top-notch audio tuning, with a warm, welcoming sound signature. I'm a particular fan of the amount of detail, though, with a sound profile akin to a pair of over-ears. The ANC is great as well, blocking out plenty of noise when you're in a busy Metro on the way to work. Battery life is exemplary too, with 8 hours out of the buds which extends to 24 hours with the charging case.

That case is compact as well, letting it fit into loads of pockets and bags. They charge over USB-C, so you can use all your standard cables. There's a reason they're the best wireless earbuds, after all — they're just that good.

This price has been around throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend — and I think that it's either been forgotten, or it's not going to last. Either way, you'll need to get on this one quick or you'll miss out on the best wireless earbuds at a great price.