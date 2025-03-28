Hurry! Don't miss this bangin' Beats Solo Buds deal for just $59 in the Amazon Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Get an epic 18 hours of battery life for less

Beats Solo Buds
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Beats Solo Buds might be the cheapest option that Apple makes, but they should not be overlooked. You get the best battery life of any wireless earbuds we've tested and a comfy fit.

And now you can save even more in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. The Beats Solo Buds are now just $59 at Amazon, thanks to a $20 discount.

Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Amazon

The Beats Solo Buds are a great pair of budget buds, with a secret up their clear crimson sleeves. There's 18 hours of battery life in the buds themselves, so you'll be listening non-stop. Sound quality is excellent for something so cheap and small too, and the case is positively tiny. We loved them in our 4-star review, particularly the Spatial Audio support. This $20 discount might not seem like much, but it's a solid saving for cheaper earbuds.

View Deal

One of the best things about the Beats Solo Buds is their battery life. You'll get a frankly mind-blowing 18 hours out of the buds themselves, so you don't have to worry about charging them every day.

Just note that there's no battery in the case. That means the epic 18 hours is just that — there's no extending it on the go.

The buds are small and comfortable, and they feature little buttons on the outside for control.

Beats Solo Buds

(Image credit: Future)

They just missed out on being some of the best cheap earbuds because of the lack of a battery case, but thanks to excellent sound and even Apple Spatial Audio support, the Beats Solo Buds are still a winner.

There's no active noise cancellation, either, but that's expected at this price.

That price makes them less than the average brand new video game though — and given their slick looks, Beats heritage and that insane battery life, they might just be worth picking up over that copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

See more Audio Deals
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

