Hurry! Don't miss this bangin' Beats Solo Buds deal for just $59 in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Beats Solo Buds might be the cheapest option that Apple makes, but they should not be overlooked. You get the best battery life of any wireless earbuds we've tested and a comfy fit.

And now you can save even more in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. The Beats Solo Buds are now just $59 at Amazon, thanks to a $20 discount.

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Beats Solo Buds are a great pair of budget buds, with a secret up their clear crimson sleeves. There's 18 hours of battery life in the buds themselves, so you'll be listening non-stop. Sound quality is excellent for something so cheap and small too, and the case is positively tiny. We loved them in our 4-star review, particularly the Spatial Audio support. This $20 discount might not seem like much, but it's a solid saving for cheaper earbuds.

One of the best things about the Beats Solo Buds is their battery life. You'll get a frankly mind-blowing 18 hours out of the buds themselves, so you don't have to worry about charging them every day.

Just note that there's no battery in the case. That means the epic 18 hours is just that — there's no extending it on the go.

The buds are small and comfortable, and they feature little buttons on the outside for control.

(Image credit: Future)

They just missed out on being some of the best cheap earbuds because of the lack of a battery case, but thanks to excellent sound and even Apple Spatial Audio support, the Beats Solo Buds are still a winner.

There's no active noise cancellation, either, but that's expected at this price.

That price makes them less than the average brand new video game though — and given their slick looks, Beats heritage and that insane battery life, they might just be worth picking up over that copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows.