I love my Beats Studio Buds — and the pocketable noise-canceling earbuds are nearly 50% off now for Prime Day deals

I love small tech. If it's diminutive enough to fit in the pockets of my skinny jeans (shush, let me live in 2013) without shouting to the world that I've got something in them, I'm all in. As you can imagine, the extremely tiny Beats Studio Buds are some of my favorite in-ear buds.

Now you too can see just how small and imminently portable the Studio Buds are thanks to this pretty impressive Prime Day deal. Right now you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $79 at Amazon, which is 47% off and ties the lowest price ever.

Tiny, pocketable, and kinda cute — that's how I described the Beats Studio Buds when I took them out of the box. That small size belies some rich audio, however, and surprisingly effective noise canceling. You're not going to find anything better than these for under $100.

As you'll see in our Beats Studio Buds review, there's more to these buds than just their size. They sound pretty good for such a tiny set of earbuds — and as you'd imagine from something with the Beats logo imprinted on the case — there's plenty of bass. There's still some solid representation of the highs and the mids. Overall, you're left with an engaging, fun listening experience.

There's some solid noise canceling here as well. While not as good as that you'll find in the more expensive AirPods Pro 2, these Beats do a solid job of keeping the noises of your commute at bay. You can control that ANC and playback with the clicky buttons on each earbud: No annoying touch controls here.

The buds get you a semi-reasonable 8 hours on a charge, and that goes up to 24 hours when you put them in the charging case.

Before they were replaced by the Beats Studio Buds+, the Beats Studio Buds were a fixture on our best noise-canceling earbuds list. And they're a must-buy at this sub-$100 price.