Forget Beats — these JLab headphones are great for workouts and just $19 at Amazon right now
This deal is a no-brainer if you need sports headphones
The Amazon Spring Sale contains deals on several sets of my favorite workout headphones, but if you’re looking for value in particular then look no further than the JLab Go Sport+.
I’m testing these headphones at the moment and have run, cycled and done strength workouts with them, and they’re ridiculously good value even at their full price of $29.
Right now you can get the JLab Go Sport+ for just $19 on Amazon, a deal so good it’s tempting to pick up a few sets just to try different colors. There are seven options to pick from — get black headphones for formal occasions and coral for fun?
These earhook sports headphones are perfect for running and gym workouts and are reduced to just $19 in the Amazon sale. They offer long battery life, a secure fit and impressive sound quality for the price, and come in seven colors. If you want an affordable sporty alternative to buds from Beats, Apple and Bose, then look no further.
I’ve tested the best workout headphones from all the major brands, including running 150 miles with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 when they launched recently, and the JLab Go Sport+ are an affordable alternative that match pricier buds on many fronts.
The fit is secure and comfortable for workouts thanks to the earhook, and the battery life is excellent at nine hours on the earbuds plus another 26 hours from the case, which is charged via the handy integrated cable.
While there’s no ANC, the sound quality is better than you’d expect for the price, and the buds are enjoyable to listen to during and outside of workouts. There’s also a Be Aware mode, which I use to hear my surroundings on outdoor runs, and the headphones are IP55-rated so they’ll shrug off sweat and rain without problems.
If you want the best sound quality and ANC then it will be worth spending the extra money on a top set of earbuds, but if you just need a reliable set of sports headphones for your workouts then you won’t go wrong with the Go Sport+, especially at this price.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Not a typo! Beats Studio Pro headphones are 49% off for Amazon's Spring Sale
The Sony WH-1000XM5 just hit a record low price at Amazon — this is incredible