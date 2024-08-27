Act fast! Apple AirPods Max are $150 off on Amazon now

Hand on heart: I’ve never owned a better set of headphones (over-ear or otherwise), than Apple’s AirPods Max. I picked up Crew Cupertino’s high-end cans a couple of years ago, and it’s one of the best tech purchases I’ve ever made — my ears can’t get enough of them. So good news, audiophiles! The AirPods Max just got a significant discount at Amazon.

Right now, the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Active Noise Canceling are on sale for $399 at Amazon . That’s only $4 more than their lowest ever price, meaning you’re making a fantastic saving of $150 over the normal list price of $549 if you choose to take the plunge on this alluring audio limited deal (thanks Engadget).

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

HURRY! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head-tracking to offer a surround sound experience. The Max also proves a doddle to pair with the best iPhones and the best iPads over Bluetooth.

This fantastic deal applies to every color the Airpods Max comes in, which spans green, pink, silver and the company's signature "Sky Blue and "Space Gray" shades.

In our Apple AirPods Max review , my colleague Kate Kozuch had the following to say about the company's flagship-noise canceling headphones.

"The AirPods Max are exceptional noise-canceling headphones with a luxurious design, sophisticated soundstage and clever computational features. But the $549 price and unconventional case are difficult to overlook." Obviously if you get on this current $150 saving, you can ignore that $549 bit.

From my experience, Kate's absolutely on the money when it comes to the Max's noise-canceling features. They truly are "exceptional". I walk my husky for around two hours every day, and enabling the ambient sound-slaying feature instantly cuts out the noise of traffic... or the armada of yappy little dogs we pass that clearly think my beloved Bear is a wolf.

The feature couldn't be simple to enable, either. All you need to do is press the noise control button that sits to the right on the Digital Crown button on the Airpods Max's right earcup and you can instantly switch between "Noise Cancelation" and "Transparency" modes.

I've never not had a blast listening to my AirPods Max. Whether it be while I'm walking my wolf or listening to some of the best Netflix movies on my Apple TV 4K , there's a reason we list them as the best iOS cans in our best headphones guide.

So if you can afford them, I definitely recommend treating yourself to this deal while it's still available. The AirPods Max have given my ears a whole bunch of happiness since the day I bought my pair.