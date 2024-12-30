Grab a great saving on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds this New Year

There's little more annoying in the morning than a screaming child while you're trying to get some pre-work relaxation on the bus. Piercing, grating — you could describe the experience in a number of ways, but only one thing remains true. If you want to block the child out, then a pair of some ANC earbuds is the way to go.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds remain one of the best ways to block out the screamer, and they're currently at an incredible price in the post-Christmas sales. You can pick up the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for just $229 at Amazon, where a $100 discount has brought them down to their lowest price ever.

Lowest Price! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Bose's flagship in-ears are by far and away the best noise-canceling earbuds you can buy. They block out more noise than any of the competition, feature great sound quality, and solid enough battery life at 6 hours. Their Spatial Audio analog called 'Immersive Sound' is cool as well. As a result of their excellent ANC and solid feature set, we gave them a 4-star review. This $70 saving brings them down to their lowest-ever price.

Just like the QuietComfort Ultra headphones that top the list of the best noise-canceling headphones, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the very best noise-canceling earbuds that money can buy. The effect is similar. Just pop them in your ear, and the ANC kicks in and the world around you just melts away, letting you enjoy your music/podcast/ASMR thing (I won't judge).

The rest of the buds feature list is great as well. Connect to the excellent Bose app and you can change the EQ — although the base sound out of the buds is good enough that you likely won't need to. They sound warm and welcoming, but retain enough detail to be a lovely listen no matter where you are.

Their only real weaknesses lie within the case. It's a bit big, a little plasticky, and there's no wireless charging as you might find on their closest rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 or the AirPods Pro 2. At least there's 24 hours of recharging time built in to extend the 6 hours that buds provide.

At the end of the day though it is that incredible ANC that makes the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds so easy to recommend — especially at this low price.