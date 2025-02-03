Powerbeats Pro 2 tipped to launch next week — here's the rumored date and price

We know Apple will soon release the Powerbeats Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were spotted at a TGL event with what we think are the new earbuds. A new rumor suggests that Apple will announce the earbuds on February 11.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported the potential launch date for the upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2 as next Tuesday. Not only did he reveal the launch date, but he also said the headphones will sell for $250, which puts them in the premium category, as expected.

Like the previous model, the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds are expected to have built-in, adjustable ear hooks for a secure fit. This makes them a good option for active users who want to exercise while listening to their favorite music and podcasts with one of the best workout headphones.

(Image credit: TGL)

That's probably why Apple first teased the earbuds with MLB star Shohei Ohtani wearing them. In that teaser, we saw a slimmer design for headphones, which could make them fit a little better in various ear shapes.

As these are workout-focused earbuds, previous reports from MacRumors have suggested they will monitor heart rate during workouts, which sounds useful for those who don't have a smartwatch or don't like wearing one while exercising.

Based on what Apple recently added to other Beats models, we may also see the headphones launch with improved sound quality, better battery life, and enhanced Android compatibility with support for tech like Find My Device.

The Gurman report backed up previous leaks that Apple will release the headphones in bright orange and with a heart rate-monitoring feature.

