Nothing Ear 3 will be joined by the low-cost Nothing Ear (a) next week

Last week Nothing took to social media to tease a new pair of earbuds , promising that more details would be revealed in a community update on April 18. Turns out we didn’t have to wait that long, because Nothing has confirmed it actually has two pairs of earbuds on the way.

First up is a brand new pair of Nothing Ear earbuds, which is officially dropping the generation number — meaning they won’t be called the Nothing Ear 3. Nothing is also launching a set of low-cost earbuds that are called the Nothing Phone (a), following the same naming convention as lower-priced the Nothing Phone 2a.

We started Nothing with audio in 2021 and since our very first product, we’ve relentlessly refined our design and engineering with every new addition to our audio product suite. 2024 is the year we’re unveiling the ultimate iteration of Nothing Audio with two new products that… pic.twitter.com/bRrFzk9wUlApril 5, 2024 See more

Currently we have no idea what the difference between the two sets of earbuds will be. It’s also unclear whether both earbuds will be available in the U.S. That’s never a guarantee with low-cost phones, and we saw that in action with the fact that the Nothing Phone 2a was made available through a developer program — rather than getting a typical wide release.

What is worth noting is that the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds cost $149 when they launched last year. We’re hoping that the Nothing Ear (2024) will cost a similar amount, and if Nothing sticks with the same $149 price tag we may see the Ear (a) buds cost somewhere around $100.

Nothing claims that its philosophy is “premium for everyone that isn’t about market price”. Which suggests that the Ear (a) buds will come with premium features of some kind. At the very least it should have the same premium-feeling design that has endured since the release of the original Nothing Ear 1 buds back in 2021.

Both buds are set to officially launch on April 18 and we’ll no doubt find out everything both pairs have to offer then.

