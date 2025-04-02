Act fast! Beats Pill plummets to a new lowest price after a $50 discount

A new low

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

After a brief hiatus, the Beats Pill made a sudden comeback in 2024. With its familiar shape and funky color options intact, the 2024 model of the Beats Pill launched to great fanfare — and, most importantly, a solid price.

That price just became even more palatable as well, thanks to a $50 discount. You can now find the Beats Pill for just $99 at Amazon, a new lowest price for the little oblong speaker that could.

The updated Beats Pill is a solid Bluetooth speaker, with a lovely design. One of its greatest strengths is the battery life, which lets the Pill last for 24 hours on a charge. It's got solid sound for it's size as well, although if you want it to sound really good, you should invest in a pair for stereo mode. That just became a whole lot cheaper as well, thanks to this $50 price cut.

The Beats Pill might not top the list of the best Bluetooth Speakers, but there are a whole bunch of features that make it well worth the asking price. For one, there's that 24-hour battery life, which means it lasts longer than most speakers its size.

The sound is good, with plenty of depth and grunt to power a decent pool party. Don't expect high-fidelity listening sessions, obviously, but for most uses it's a solid-sounding Bluetooth speaker.

The best bit in my eyes, though, is the way that the Beats Pill looks. That signature Beats style is on full display with the Pill, from its great color options to its slick shell. There's even a lanyard in the box — if you remember those.

The Beats Pill outside in a yard.

(Image credit: Future)

Its compact size also makes it easier to take everywhere with you, so you can keep the party going (or annoy everyone else at the campsite with your woeful playlists).

The Beats Pill is a very tasty speaker** indeed — and thanks to this massive discount, it's a whole lot more affordable. These price drops don't tend to stick around for long, mind you, so if you've got your eye on one, It's worth grabbing before the deal disappears.

(**do not actually eat the Beats Pill, no matter how much it looks like a colorful multi-vitamin.)

