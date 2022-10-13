Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max gets a massive Prime discount in Australia

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale may not officially be a thing in Australia, but that doesn't mean Aussie Prime members have to miss out on some truly awesome Prime-exclusive bargains!

As part of Amazon AU's Big Smile Sale, which is what we got instead of (what many consider to be) Prime Day 2.0, the online retail giant has discounted its popular Fire TV Stick 4K Max to its lowest ever price.

While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently listed at AU$99 on Amazon AU, the all-in-one streaming device actually comes down to an equal all-time low price of just AU$59 if you apply the promo code FTV59 at checkout. That's an enormous saving of 40% off the RRP!

So if you're looking to turn your dumb TV into an incredibly smart one, now's the time to jump on this fab offer, which is only available until 11:59pm AEDT on October 16, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | AU$99 AU$59 with promo code (opens in new tab) (save AU$40) The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best and most convenient streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and even supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Also includes an Alexa Voice Remote.

As far as the best streaming devices go, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is certainly one our top picks, thanks to its terrific 4K streaming quality, its wide support of HDR formats such as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and its immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

It also boasts incredibly speedy navigation and access to almost all of the major streaming and catchup apps in Australia. On top of this, you get full Alexa voice support right from the device's remote.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised the device's significant performance improvements over the standard non-Max model, and named it our "favourite Fire TV device Amazon's ever made," which is a strong claim.

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of this amazing deal. Not yet a member? Why not click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) now? After the trial is over, your Prime membership (opens in new tab) will only cost you AU$6.99 a month or AU$59 a year. Alternatively, you can simply click on one of the options below.