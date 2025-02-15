I just tried this game-changing AI tool that lets you build iPhone apps with a text prompt — no coding required

Opinion
By
published

A bold new direction for the no-code AI app heroes

Bolt AI app
(Image credit: NPowell/Pixabay)

In a sudden but inevitable move, the team behind Bolt.new has released a new feature to allow anyone to create an iOS or Android mobile app using nothing more than a simple text prompt.

Those brave souls who've done mobile app development will know how challenging it can be to deliver the right kind of experience on a smartphone. Which makes this new feature a potential game-changer in every way.

The new functionality is based around a partnership between Bolt, a market leading no-code AI app generator, and a company called Expo, an open source mobile app development platform. The idea is for Bolt to create the initial app code, and then rely on Expo to shape the output into a native mobile format.

This means delivering the right kind of menu structure, screen access and all the other bits that make a smartphone app custom-fit for the mobile world.

As a long term Bolt user, I just had to jump in and have a play around of the new function as soon as I could. On the surface very little has changed, so obviously a lot of the hard work is going on in the background. To start a native app project you first have to press the new "build a mobile app with Expo" button.

Straightforward process

Bolt app for making apps screenshot

(Image credit: NPowell/Pixabay/Screengrab)

From then on the process is the same as if you’re developing a normal application with Bolt. Enter the text prompt you want (e.g. ‘build me a to-do list app’), press the enhance prompt button to get a more sophisticated AI generated request, and hit the go button.

Bolt then does its usual job of creating the files that make up the finished app.

In practice this part works very well, as it does with generic Bolt apps. The main difference is that instead of seeing the app appear in the preview window, a QR code appears. Having downloaded the Expo app onto your phone, you then point your phone camera towards the QR code and the app appears magically on your phone in native format. It’s quite impressive.

Early days

It’s very early days for this collaboration between the two companies, and it shows. My test was to create a very simple unit converter app, which I’ve done several times before as a web app with Bolt. This time the Android app I created ended up fairly good after some fiddling around with clunky design issues. The experience certainly wasn’t as straightforward as creating a normal app, but I’m guessing there’s a fair amount of teething issues that need bedding in.

One major disappointment was the fact that the deploy button doesn’t automatically distribute the finished app to the Google Play or Apple App stores.

One major disappointment was the fact that the deploy button doesn’t automatically distribute the finished app to the Google Play or Apple App stores. Instead it leads to a web page with instructions on how to do a manual deployment to these online services.

The problem with this is it involves quite a bit of technical know-how — including use of the command line and configuring settings — most of which will be way beyond ordinary mortals.

In contrast, when you deploy a standard Bolt app, it is uploaded and available to the world on Netlify in about 30 seconds, with zero human intervention needed.

Outlook

A close-up of a programmer coding on their laptop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This new Bolt feature is a credible start. It’s still very rough around the edges, and the native implementation you get is far from polished out of the box. For example the menu system is a rather primitive affair, at least to start with.

There were also quite a few glitches which popped up during my test, and all in all it felt like a bit of a struggle to get what I wanted. I have a feeling there's also a few issues with the syncing between the preview app on the phone, and the development system.

But every journey has to start somewhere, and this is definitely exciting in terms of the potential for opening up the mobile app market to a whole new generation of ideas and developers.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 112 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
7
Apple 14" Macbook Pro (m4,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Air M3
8
Apple 15" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Load more deals
Nigel Powell
Nigel Powell
Tech Journalist

Nigel Powell is an author, columnist, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the technology industry. He produced the weekly Don't Panic technology column in the Sunday Times newspaper for 16 years and is the author of the Sunday Times book of Computer Answers, published by Harper Collins. He has been a technology pundit on Sky Television's Global Village program and a regular contributor to BBC Radio Five's Men's Hour.

He has an Honours degree in law (LLB) and a Master's Degree in Business Administration (MBA), and his work has made him an expert in all things software, AI, security, privacy, mobile, and other tech innovations. Nigel currently lives in West London and enjoys spending time meditating and listening to music.

More about ai
Siri presenting &#039;Go ahead, I&#039;m listening&#039; in text on iPhone screen.

Siri 2.0 isn't ready for the limelight as Apple runs into bugs and delays
Next stop paris film

'Next Stop Paris' is a new romantic AI film from TCL Studios — and it's so cute you almost forget AI is coming for your job
A mosquito resting on a plant

3 pests to watch out for this spring — and expert tips to prevent them
See more latest