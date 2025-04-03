Android Auto 14.0 update teases Google Gemini finally coming to your car

Google has started rolling out the Android Auto 14.0 update to users around the world, and while it doesn’t seem to offer many meaningful upgrades, there is one crucial change coming with this software. It seems like Google is now paving the way to add Gemini AI to your car.

As noted by 9to5Google, the main purpose of the update is to install bug fixes and add basic stability improvements to Google’s in-car phone interface. However the subtle changes indicate that something bigger is coming in the future.

One of those changes is the new microphone icon, which swaps out the four-color design for a plain white one — suggesting that Google Assistant could be on the way out.

9to5Google also previously spotted code snippets in the update mentioning Gemini by name. One mentions that “Gemini is now the personal AI assistant in your car,” two more ask how satisfied the user is with the Gemini experience and a fourth specifically mentioned message summaries.

So it’s pretty clear what Google is working on, even if we hadn’t already heard rumors about Gemini coming to Android Auto last year.

It’s about time this happened

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s crazy to think that Gemini first arrived back in December of 2023, and has spread to just about every part of the Android ecosystem except cars. Honestly, I’m very surprised that it’s taken this long for Google to switch out Google Assistant, especially with how bad it seems to have become over the last couple of years.

It seems that every time I try to use voice commands in my car, Google Assistant messes up something extremely basic. I’ve lost count of how many times I have literally had to shout “NO” in response to a question, only for Google to completely ignore me and fail to hear the command.

Who knows whether Gemini will actually offer improvements, but I know it certainly couldn’t get any worse. Even if I continue to have a half-deaf AI assistant in my car, the potential for new features powered by Gemini could make up for it.

I’m not entirely sure what plans Google has for AI in the car, but I’d rather try that than be stuck the way things currently are.

Sadly, there’s no word on when Gemini might come to Android Auto right now. Hopefully, we’ll hear something at Google I/O, which is set to begin on May 20.