ChatGPT just got a big upgrade — now you can mention custom chatbots

OpenAI now lets you mention custom GPTs from within the main ChatGPT window. Only available to Plus subscribers, this lets you bring in the functionality of a GPT and use it as part of your normal workflow.

The artificial intelligence lab launched GPTs in November last year allowing users and companies to build custom chatbots on top of ChatGPT technology. These include fine-tuned datasets, custom instructions and calls to third-party applications and code.

A GPT Store was launched last month to make it easier for users to find customized chatbots and this new mention capability is a way to improve the usability.

How do you access GPT mentions?

GPT mentions works like tagging someone on X or other social media platforms. Simply type @ and then the name of the GPT and it will connect you to that chatbot.

You can only talk with one GPT at a time but the purpose is to let you use the custom functionality of a GPT without having to search for it or change your window.

Previously the only way to engage with a GPT was to open an entirely new chat session with that specific GPT.

The only exception was for DALL-E and Data Analyst, both made by OpenAI and can be accessed by the default ChatGPT when asking for an image or data analysis.

What can you do with GPT mentions?

While you can’t tag multiple GPTs in a single message, you can use multiple chatbots across a single chat session.

The advantage of this is the responses are stored in the context — or memory — of that particular chat so you can utilize the capabilities of multiple GPTs.

This could be particularly useful for designing a logo and then having another tool turn it into a Slide deck or generate a report incorporating that logo.

You could also use this to plan a vacation. Start with the default model to ask for ideas for a trip, then tag Kayak to find flights and hotels and finally use Book to find something to read.

While this isn’t necessarily revolutionary, it does show the evolutionary move for OpenAI from ChatGPT being an experiment to it being an entirely new type of productivity tool. With the recent launch of a multi-user Teams model and now mentions, it is becoming invaluable.