OpenAI just added an Image Library to ChatGPT — here’s why it’s a game-changer

OpenAI just made it a whole lot easier to manage all those memes and images you’ve generated within ChatGPT. The company has launched a new Image Library feature that gives users a centralized space to view, organize and edit all your masterpieces.



Finally, no more searching through your desktop for the cool images you've created with ChatGPT.

Everyone, including Free Tier users, can now access the library directly from the ChatGPT sidebar — and it’s live on both web and mobile.

How to access ChatGPT Image Library

You can access Image Library in ChatGPT on desktop and mobile. Here’s where you can find it:

On Desktop

Start by opening any conversation in ChatGPT. Look at the left sidebar — you should see an "Images" tab under your chat history (sometimes labeled "My Files" or "Library"). Click that, and you'll be taken to the Image Library, where you can view all the images you've generated.



From there, you can edit re-generate, or even delete images. Once you find what you're looking for, download, copy, or share them.

On Mobile (iOS/Android):

Open the ChatGPT app. Tap the three-line menu (☰) in the top-left corner. Tap "Library" or "Images" — depending on your app version — to view your image history.

I didn't see it at first. If that happens to you, make sure you're using GPT-4 (with image generation) and that you’re logged into a Plus or Pro account.

Still not seeing it? Log out completely and log back in, then try refreshing the browser or updating your app if you're on mobile.

ChatGPT Image Library Availability

Until now, finding a previously generated image in ChatGPT often meant scrolling through long conversations or hoping you’d saved it somewhere else. But with this update, your images are laid out in a simple grid format, allowing you to revisit and reuse your AI art without the digging.

You can open an image to edit, save, or share it, or start a new chat to tweak it further. There’s also a new ability to highlight specific parts of an image for more targeted edits — a feature that’s especially useful for design tweaks or creative touch-ups.

Images made on other models

GPT-4 will be retired from ChatGPT. OpenAI recently announced that starting April 30, 2025, GPT-4 will no longer be available to ChatGPT users, with GPT-4o stepping in as the new default model.



You've probably already started using GPT-4o to create images. However, the images you've created with other models have not vanished; they just might not appear in your Image Libary immediately.



At launch, the Image Library includes images created using GPT-4o, OpenAI’s latest model. Older images from previous versions aren’t fully visible yet, but as OpenAI works on backfilling those over time, more of your past creations should reappear automatically.

Looking ahead

The release of the Image Library comes on the heels of OpenAI’s rollout of its o3 and o4-mini models, both of which come with enhanced reasoning skills and native image processing abilities.

These new models are designed to work seamlessly with ChatGPT’s full suite of tools, including DALL·E for image generation.

Whatever you're creating, this new library feature brings much-needed organization to the creativity chaos.