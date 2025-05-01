I use ChatGPT to plan all of my vacations — 5 essential prompts to try

Ditch the guide book. Forget the travel agent. Planning your next vacation online is even easier now thanks to ChatGPT .

With a few clever prompts, OpenAI’s chatbot can plan a full itinerary complete with flight times, restaurant recommendations and the attractions you simply shouldn’t miss.

While that may not sound like much of a progression from the old methods, when I use ChatGPT to organize a trip, I know that it will tailor every suggestion it makes to my own interests and preferences. That's handy for a foodie who enjoys spotting local wildlife and enjoys a rural retreat.

So if you’re planning a trip, give the below ChatGPT prompts a try and see where in the world the chatbot takes you…

Prompt 1: Decide on a destination (Image: © ChatGPT / Adam Marshall) Prompt: "Find the best destination for a vacation that fits these requirements…"



Not sure where to go? Let ChatGPT give you some suggestions based on your requirements and things you most want to do. There will be obvious things like when in the year you’re intending to go, the climate you prefer, and whether mobility requirements will need to be catered for. But you can also channel your inner "awkward customer" and be as fussy as you like. Looking for a destination where you can ski and waterski? Need somewhere that will entertain the kids and take it easy on elderly parents? Want to go somewhere in Europe in July with a crazy old tradition and specializes in seafood? You'll be surprised how accommodating ChatGPT can be.

Prompt 2: Plan an itinerary (Image: © ChatGPT / Adam Marshall) Prompt: “Plan my x-day itinerary in xx” You’ve booked your paid time off and chosen your destination, but how will you squeeze all the fruits it has to offer into just a few days? Ask ChatGPT for an itinerary, and it will plot out the optimal way to squeeze in everything you want from your trip, together with suggested eateries, cultural highlights and night spots. As ever, the quality of response will be determined by the depth of the input. Tell the chatbot what cuisine you like, whether you want to build in some time for relaxing, or what kind of budget you’re on, and it will respond accordingly. Like a dog with a bone, I like to keep pestering ChatGPT with more and more precise instructions. At least I say thank you !

Prompt 3: Find the perfect hotel (Image: © ChatGPT / Adam Marshall) Prompt: "Find me a hotel in xx" This might be your least or most favorite part of booking a holiday. For me, it’s the “this is getting real now!” moment, as I begin to picture where I’ll be sleeping — and what bizarre foreign-language TV shows I’ll be watching on the hotel TV. But I certainly get that it’s a chore for many holidaymakers. Specify budget and general location to reduce the pain and get a list of suitable options. Be sure to say whether you want a pool, breakfast included, or a room with a view. Or maybe you’re looking for something with a bit of character?

Prompt 4: Produce a destination guide (Image: © ChatGPT / Adam Marshall) Prompt: "I'm going to xx. Write me a guide on local customs and etiquette, and important things to know about being there" I’m a seasoned traveler, but I still have minor palpitations when faced with tipping customs, how to respectfully address an elder, or the etiquette around taking a bath in a family’s home after a day of work on a farm in Japan. ChatGPT will give you a brilliant overview to the above prompt, including greetings, social mores, cultural sensitivities, getting around, and warnings about the climate or pests. It’s a basic overview with the key points covered, but will instantly make you feel better prepared to extract the most enjoyment from your trip without the fear of those awkward moments.

Prompt 5: Go on a road trip (Image: © ChatGPT / Adam Marshall) Prompt: "I want to visit xx, yy, and zz: plan the best route through these places" Sitting around the pool with a margarita and the latest Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (OK, so it’s the 83rd Jack Reacher book) isn’t for everybody. Personally, if I’ve spent three or more days in the same hotel, I feel like I haven’t used my time away to its fullest. ChatGPT will tell you where is reasonable to visit during your valuable vacation days. You’ll likely find that the response you get to this prompt is pretty vague — which is understandable when there are so many undefined parameters. So feed a rough duration for the trip, your mode of transport and whether there’s anything you particularly want to include or avoid.

