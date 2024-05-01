Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra now looks like a lock for this year — here’s why

If you think a pro model wasn’t enough for Samsung’s line of Galaxy Watches, then get ready for the next big thing in the series that could be one of the best smartwatches this year. Previous rumors about a Galaxy Watch Ultra were few and far between, but its existence is made more believable when the source comes directly from Samsung.

While it doesn’t directly refer to it, Samsung’s press release on its Q1 2024 results hints at the launch of new ‘premium’ models for its smartwatch line. This would presumably be the Galaxy Watch Ultra model, which would supplement the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Classic that are expected to be announced this year.

Another reason the Galaxy Watch Ultra seems like a lock for this year is tipsters told Android Headlines about a firmware build believed to be for the Galaxy Watch Ultra — rather than a Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. This year’s lineup is interesting because the last time Samsung released a pro model was in 2022 with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which was subsequently dropped the following year and replaced by a Galaxy 6 Classic.

Of course, we expect nothing short of premium features with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, especially when the naming convention follows after its smartphone lineup. One way the Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to differentiate itself from the rest of the pack is that it could offer blood sugar monitoring. This would be a game changer if it does turn out true and has life-changing implications for people with diabetes.

While these latest revelations suggest that the Galaxy Watch Ultra could legitimately be coming out, other details about the smartwatch are largely unknown. Of course, if it intends to live up to its name, it would logically need to have a larger display, a bigger battery and a more sophisticated design.

We could end up seeing an official announcement at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is tipped for this summer sometime in July. At the event, we also expect official debuts for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and more about Galaxy Ring — so there’s a strong likelihood we’ll also see a formal introduction to the Galaxy Watch 7 as well.

More from Tom's Guide