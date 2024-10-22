The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is my favorite Android smartwatch — and it just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatch models you can buy for health monitoring and fitness tracking. It's also the toughest-built Android smartwatch on the market today and the only Wear OS device that can truly go head-to-head with the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Launched in July, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just crashed to its lowest price ever, $504 via Amazon, marked down from $649. That makes it a full $295 cheaper than its Apple Watch Ultra 2 counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $504 @ Amazon

Devices this new rarely feature such significant savings, so take advantage of this deal if you feel so inclined. But you'll have to do so soon as it won't last. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is easily one of my favorite smartwatch models of 2024, boasting impressive AI-backed wellness insights, a rock-solid construction, and outstanding multi-day battery life.

Whether you're into outdoor adventures and appreciate the rugged construction of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, or you simply prefer a smartwatch with a sizable screen, Samsung's flagship wearable has a lot to offer design-wise.

The sizable 1.5-inch display maxes out at an impressive brightness of 3,000 nits, on par with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, making it easy to see while on the move, even in bright daylight. Plus, a customizable 'Quick' button on the side of the case allows you to save functions like turning on the device's flashlight mode or starting a workout.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is more than just a sexy, chiseled face. It features Samsung's latest health-tracking tech providing valuable and actionable AI-backed insights into everything from workout training to sleep quality to energy levels to stress. Speaking of sleep, like the latest Apple Watch models, the Galaxy Watch Ultra monitors for sleep apnea.

But, perhaps my favorite thing about the Galaxy Watch Ultra is its impressive battery life. In normal operating mode, I was able to manage up to 48 hours of usage between charges. That's double the longevity of the Ultra's more affordable sibling, the Galaxy Watch 7.

Also a nice feature is its 100 meters of water resistance. You won't have to remove the Ultra while you swim, snorkel or waterski, though Samsung does caution against wearing it while scuba diving. A bummer, but that's not a deal-breaker.

Ready to upgrade your watch to the 21st Century? The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a surefire winner for Android owners — especially at this price.