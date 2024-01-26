Forget the Apple Watch – 3 smartwatches with blood oxygen monitoring I’d buy right now instead

If you live in the U.S. and are in the market for a smartwatch with the latest health monitoring tech, you may want to skip the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

As of last week, Apple has stripped both devices of their blood oxygen monitoring feature due to an ongoing legal kerfuffle with rival Masimo. Worse, the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 3 may also be impacted by the spat.

Fortunately, Apple is far from the only brand to include this crucial piece of wellness monitoring tech in a wrist wearable. Fitbit, Garmin, G-Shock, Polar, and even Amazfit all offer smartwatches with pulse oximeters (SpO2) built in.

As someone who writes about fitness tech and wearables for a living, these are the three blood oxygen monitoring smartwatches I'd buy right now instead of the Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2.

But first, what's so important about blood oxygen monitoring?

The importance of monitoring blood oxygen saturation levels using a SpO2 sensor became apparent during the global COVID-19 pandemic, as low saturation levels proved to be a good indicator of a possible serious infection.

When the lungs are unable to provide enough oxygen to the body, it risks damage to other organs, which, obviously, no one wants. Sudden drops in blood oxygen levels can also indicate other serious medical conditions or episodes. So, yeah, pulse oximeters are pretty darn useful, especially given how easy and non-invasive they are to use — simply sit still for a few minutes while the device does its thing.

Apple Watch alternative #1: Fitbit Sense 2

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Our first alternative to the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 is the Fitbit Sense 2. This premium smartwatch from Google — I mean Fitbit — is one of the best fitness tracking smartwatches on the market today.

It tends to sell for $100 cheaper than the Apple Watch 9 and comes in a similar, rectangular form factor with a bright, responsive touchscreen. The Fitbit also boasts better battery life.

Health monitoring tech is essentially a match between the Sense 2 and Apple's latest-gen smartwatches, which is to say, these devices are packed to the gills with fitness features.

Both models record physical activities, monitor stress levels and sleep quality, measure heart rate, keep tabs on heart rhythm, check skin temperature and more. Of course, only the Fitbit performs SpO2 readings.

Smart features are far less plentiful on the Sense 2, though. Aside from Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Alexa Voice control, third-party apps are, well, non-existent.

That said, the Sense 2 does support on-wrist calls and texts. But if you want to browse Facebook or load up Spotify from your wrist, there are smarter options available, though few with the ability to perform on-the-spot SpO2 readings.

Apple Watch alternative #2: Garmin Venu 3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Garmin Venu 3 is another top-tier smartwatch with a built-in SpO2 sensor. Not only does it boast excellent wellness monitoring tech but also best-in-class workout, training and recovery metrics.

Like the Fitbit Sense 2 and the latest Apple Watch models, the Venu 3 has a bright and vibrant AMOLED touchscreen. It also beats Apple in the battery life department, so it'll last longer between charges.

The Venu 3 is a great choice for hardcore athletes looking to gain serious insights into their performance and progress. Still, it's not short on useful features for the average Joe or Jane, including a built-in virtual sleep coach and even nap-tracking.

Like the Fitbit, smart features are somewhat light. But those that come preloaded are genuinely useful. You can take calls from your wrist, and there's also voice support for Siri and Google Assistant.

Plus, the watch supports mobile payments and can store music offline, so you can leave your phone at home. The Garmin Connect IQ store doesn't offer anywhere near the number of apps, but the selection is far greater than what Fitbit offers.

Apple Watch alternative #3: G-Shock Move DW-H5600

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia / Future )

The Casio G-Shock Move DW-H5600 may not look like a serious smart device. But rest assured, it is. Modeled off the brand's legendary DW5600 "dumb" watch that debuted in the 1980s, this model boasts an arsenal of wellness tech, including, you guessed it, a SpO2 sensor.

There's no touchscreen — just a monochrome LCD panel — and no third-party apps. But Casio did partner with Polar on the fitness and health stuff. So, the G-Shock Move is perfectly capable of tracking workouts.

It also monitors heart rate, sleep quality, workout recovery, stress levels, and, of course, blood oxygen saturation. Did we mention better battery life and water resistance than the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2?

Sure, this one may not scratch that smartwatch itch, but if it's legit fitness features you're after, the G-Shock Move DW-H5600 is easily one of the greatest looking smartwatches on the market today.

Other Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 alternatives

The Polar Vantage V3 and Withings ScanWatch 2 are also great choices if you're after SpO2 measurements. And while you still may be able to find Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 devices with the untouched SpO2 tech for sale from third-party retailers, the window of opportunity is rapidly closing.

Ultimately, no one knows for sure how or when Apple and Masimo will work things out regarding ownership of the blood saturation tech in question. But recent developments don't paint a rosy picture of the showdown.

This is to say, don't expect the feature to return to existing Apple Watches — or show up in new ones — any time soon. Grab a smartwatch for a different brand instead.