Apple Watch SE just crashed to $169 at Amazon for all your fitness New Year's goals

If you're looking for all the premium features of an Apple Watch without the premium price tag, you can't go wrong with the Apple Watch SE. Apple's entry-level smartwatch is the perfect companion for any New Year's fitness goals you've been tackling, and this deal only makes it even more compelling.

Right now you snag an Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for just $169 over at Amazon. That’s a 32% saving on the usual $249 price tag, and it's just $20 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch SE was already one of the best smartwatches for your money even at full price, so this is one deal you'll want to snatch up before it's gone.

Apple Watch SE (2nd gen): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) may be cheap, but it doesn't feel like it. This is a solid smartwatch for those looking to track their fitness and health, as well as stay connected with calls, texts and notifications. There's also safety features built in like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection and Crash Detection. And the design is water resistant to 50m. You miss out on some premium features like an always-on display, but overall this is a great deal that covers all the basics you'd expect.

Our top contender for the best affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches on the market. As you'll see in our Apple Watch SE 2nd gen review, it offers the most useful Apple Watch features at a price that makes sense. Granted, it's iPhone-only, but assuming you're already in the Apple ecosystem, this watch delivers exceptional value compared to its competitors.

Aside from the price, we’re huge fans of the fact that the Apple Watch SE retains the sleek design of its pricier siblings. You’ve also got the choice of 40mm or 44mm sizes, and optional LTE for a more standalone experience if you need it. Note that only the 40mm option is on sale for $169, though you can snag some 44mm color options for as low as $199 at Amazon.

As far as features go, the SE nails the essentials. Its 18-hour battery life can last a full day without needing to top off, and you'll get Apple's killer safety tools like Check In and Emergency SOS, which can make all the difference in a tight spot.

While it lacks the ECG sensor and skin temperature readings of Apple's flagship watch models, for everyday health tracking, most users will find the SE checks all their boxes. It reliably monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep quality, and keeps tabs on your daily activity. And of course, you can also use it to make calls or stream music when you don't have your phone on you.

All told, the Apple Watch SE proves you don't need to break the bank to get a quality Apple Watch experience, and at this price, it's easier to recommend than ever.