Lucid dreaming study: First ever two-way communication recorded during sleep

In a world first, a new study conducted by a California-based neurotechnology company has recorded two-way communication between sleeping individuals during lucid dreaming. Using special tracking equipment, the groundbreaking research from REMspace recorded two individuals exchanging a simple message while lucid dreaming.

The breakthrough recording took place on September 24, which was the result of almost five years of rigorous research. Not only are these findings unprecedented, but REMspace founder and CEO Michel Raduga says they could also unlock the potential of dreams as a platform for human communication.

"Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction," says Raduga. "Tomorrow, it will be so common we won’t be able to imagine our lives without this technology."

The landmark study has reached an historic milestone, demonstrating that communication between individuals during lucid dreaming is achievable. It also taps the potential of dreams being used as a platform for human communication, and Raduga believes will pave the way for countless commercial applications. "We believe that REM sleep and related phenomena, like lucid dreams, will become the next big industry after AI," says Raduga.

What is lucid dreaming?

According to studies, lucid dreaming refers to exceptional occurrences where we can become aware of the fact that we are dreaming. In a lucid dream, we remain physiologically asleep and immersed within a strikingly realistic dream environment, all while being aware that we are dreaming. In addition to this awareness, we can also willingly control actions within the dream. Lucid dream occurs during the REM sleep stage.

Two-way communication during lucid dreaming

The REMspace study was carried out on September 24, 2024, taking place at the participants' respective homes. As they slept, their brain waves and other polysomnographic data were tracked remotely by a specially developed equipment.

When this equipment picked up that a participant had entered a lucid dream, it sent word in Remmyo (an artificial dream language designed to be detectable through sensitive sensors) to the participant via earbuds. The participant repeated the word in his dream, and this was then stored and sent to another participant as she entered a lucid dream. She confirmed the message upon awakening, marking the first-ever message exchanged in dreams.

What this breakthrough means for the future of our sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to the unique psychological potential of lucid dreams, Raduga believes that this breakthrough could lead to more research into the benefits of lucid dreaming for waking life.

For instance, as lucid dreams are so lifelike, the scenarios people face in lucid dreams could help them deal with similar scenarios when they occur in real life in real life. "It aids in reducing nightmares, tackling phobias, overcoming personal insecurities, waking up feeling more refreshed, and more," Raduga tells us. "When individuals become accustomed to confronting a phobia in a lucid dream, the benefits often extend into their waking life."

The CEO adds: "The same principle applies to skill development. Research indicates that the brain perceives little difference between practicing motor or cognitive skills in a lucid dream and doing so while awake. Since the physical world imposes many constraints, it can be challenging to master complex skills. In lucid dreams, however, those limitations do not exist.

"Communication within dreams — whether between individuals or between individuals and digital systems—has the potential to enhance control over these processes. For instance, one could have a guide or instructor in a lucid dream to assist them."

How dreams will become a place for communication

Due to the success of the study, Raduga concludes it's only a matter of time before communicating with each other or smart home devices while lucid dreaming becomes commonplace. He tells Tom's Guide that the first commercial devices for dream communication will be available next year, though only a small segment of the population will have access to them initially.

"Each year, this technology will improve, making it easier for people to initiate lucid dreams and communicate within them," he explains. "Between 2030 and 2035, these devices will likely become as common and essential as smartphones."